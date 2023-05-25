Berlin – The crisis in pharmacies seems to have no end. After the pharmacy business climate index (breaking latest news) collected by aposcope reached a record low of -13 in January, the current breaking latest news continues the trend at a low level with a value of -8, although there was a minimal upswing in February. If you take a closer look at the numbers, however, there can be no talk of a brightening

The brief sigh of relief in the German healthcare system after the corona pandemic did not do much for the pharmacies. The status quo when it comes to delivery bottlenecks, staff shortages and pharmacy closures paints a bleak picture – and the owners hardly believe that things will improve anytime soon. According to the current breaking latest news survey, 37% of those surveyed estimate that the economic situation of their pharmacy will (significantly) deteriorate in the next three months. The current business situation is rated as “(very) good” by only 30% of the owners. This results in a current pharmacy business climate index of -8. For comparison: In April 2022 the breaking latest news was still +9, in April 2021 it was +15.

“The constant load in the pharmacies is unbearable; this will not leave our healthcare system unaffected. Concrete grievances, such as the fee adjustment that has been overdue for years, the lack of staff or the lack of remuneration for dealing with delivery bottlenecks cause massive frustration in the professional groups and also raise the question of how long the pharmacy system and drug supply can continue to sustain these wrong political decisions,” says Thomas Bellartz, Managing Director of EL PATO Medien GmbH and publisher of aposcope.

A slight easing of the situation can only be seen in individual factors that have so far represented stronger economic obstacles, such as e.g. B. corona-related staff shortages or security measures.

Note on the methodology

Every month, around 100 pharmacy owners are asked about the current economic situation of their pharmacy(s) and their business expectations for the next three months via an online survey. The Pharmacy Business Climate Index (breaking latest news) is formed from the answers. For the breaking latest news April 2023, a total of 108 verified pharmacy owners were surveyed online from May 11 to 21, 2023.

