Health

Pharmacies: More service for patients with health insurance

by admin
More than just measuring blood pressure

Have your blood pressure measured at the pharmacy? This is nothing new. However, this offer has been expanded, statutory health insurance companies now reimburse pharmacies for the costs of new pharmaceutical services. Even privately insured persons do not have to pay for the services*.

The new pharmaceutical services at a glance

  1. Extended blood pressure measurement
    An annual offer for patients who are taking at least one antihypertensive drug: In addition to measuring blood pressure, pharmaceutical employees also document the values ​​determined and provide a risk assessment.
  2. Practice correct inhalation
    When people with respiratory diseases are prescribed an inhaler and an inhaler for the first time, the pharmacy staff show them how to use the device correctly. The training can be refreshed annually at the expense of the health insurance companies.
  3. Discuss multiple medications
    Sick people who are consistently taking five or more prescription drugs are entitled to a consultation once a year. For example, dangerous interactions can be identified.
  4. Counseling for organ transplant recipients
    In the first six months after an organ transplant, people can be intensively cared for and advised on prescribed medicines that inhibit the body’s own rejection reaction.
  5. Supervise during oral tumor therapy
    In the first six months after the prescription, qualified staff discuss with cancer patients how to take their medication correctly. They also help when new medicine is prescribed.

Pharmacists must qualify

Except for measuring blood pressure and inhaler training, the pharmacists need special training to perform the services described. Otherwise they are not allowed to offer the services.
Tipp: Ask the pharmacy if they already offer the new services.

*) Corrected on September 5th, 2022

