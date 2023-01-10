The hunt for anti-inflammatory drugs has started in Italian pharmacies, stormed by citizens due to the concomitant peak of the flu and covid, diseases that are treated at home with the same medicines. Requests for anti-inflammatories, antivirals and antibiotics are increasing (the trend started from the Christmas holidays) and pharmacy warehouses are empty, mainly due to supply problems.

News of drug shortages only makes matters worse, prompting some people to ‘stock up’ on medicines even without really needing them. What’s going on? “Speculators are not just on petrol,” said Silvestro Scotti, national general secretary of the Italian federation of general practitioners (Fimmg) in an interview with Today.it.

Influenza and Covid empty pharmacy warehouses: all medicines cannot be found

Aifa: 3,200 medicines that cannot be found

It’s not the first time this has happened. This summer, for example, ibuprofen had become unavailable in Italian pharmacies due to the boom in covid cases. This time, however, stocks in warehouses have dwindled due to the peak of the flu and the concomitant increase in covid infections. And so some anti-inflammatories, antivirals and antibiotics are nowhere to be found. We are talking about over three thousand medicines and over-the-counter drugs such as Tachipirina, Nurofen, Moment, Efferalgan, Tachifludec, Neoborocillin and Amoxicillin. However, a distinction must be made: according to Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) data, out of 3,200 unobtainable medicines, more than 50% are due to a physiological cessation of production while the remaining 46% due to a real shortage. In a nutshell, in some cases the medicines cannot be found due to “discontinued marketing” (definitive or temporary), in others due to supply problems.

Drug shortage: what’s going on

“The Ministry of Health is organizing a meeting to understand the dimensions of the problem – said Silvestro Scotti -. It is clear that the alarms, underlined by the undersigned starting from 4 January 2023, have a value, also because in my opinion there is a complexity of situations that are creating the problem”.

In addition to the international problems linked to the war in Ukraine and the difficulties in procuring raw materials (plastic, glass and aluminum for packaging), there is also a national problem underlying the shortage of medicines in Italy, explains Scotti referring to the supply . “Although we are a country that produces many drugs, we are among the first exporters in Europe, we mainly import the active ingredients from Eastern countries such as India and China“. Another part of the problem lies in the distribution system: before we had 21-22 regional warehouses, now there are only 6. Undoubtedly it is a rationalization” but it creates logistics problems. With the expensive petrol, the delivery costs of medicines in the pharmacies furthest from the warehouses they rise, creating significant differences in the availability of medicines from region to region.”In Lombardy, the problem is not perceived, I am in Campania and since this morning I have had 4 phone calls from patients asking me if they could replace some drugs with others”.

It should also be considered that the drugs paid for by the National Health Service have a price decided by the State and the pharmacist cannot change it, as is the case for over-the-counter medicines. Thus, a drug like Oki cannot be found (the sachets are prescription-only and have a cost controlled by Aifa) while Oki task, which is an over-the-counter drug, which has a lower dosage, can be found but at a very higher. We can do the same thing with Nurofen and the Moment Act. “Speculators are only on petrol?” Scotti thunders.

Possible solutions to the problem

The temporary shortage of anti-inflammatories and antivirals does not only concern commonly used drugs to treat the flu and covid but also other drugs used to treat chronic diseases, such as Ventolin for those suffering from asthma or Zofran for cancer patients. The situation is becoming so worrying that the Order of Pharmacists hastened to launch an appeal to citizens “not to resort to useless stocks or hoarding of medicines that are already in short supply”.

What to do if you go to the pharmacy and can’t find the drug prescribed by your doctor? “First of all, you need to contact your doctor”, suggests Scotti, underlining that even in the case of equivalent or generic or replaceable drugs there are important assessments to be made both on the dosage and on the category of drug. Another solution are galenic preparations. There are about 2,000 Italian pharmacies capable of making galenic preparations to make up for existing shortages. For example, the now unobtainable ibuprofen syrup in the pediatric version can be replaced with a galenic preparation.

“I hope that pharmacists go back to being pharmacists, I hope that one of the solutions to the shortage of medicines could be the galenic solution made inside the pharmacy which has the characteristics of the medicine prescribed by the doctor. This is one of the possibilities that I see immediately, while waiting to clarify the supply chain with organizational/regulatory models”. Scotti then wanted to emphasize the effects that this problem has on access to the emergency room. Patients, desperately looking for a particular drug, delay their therapies exposing themselves to complications which then lead them to clog the emergency rooms on weekends.

Continue reading on Today.it