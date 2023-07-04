Pharmacist: could it be replaced by ChatGPT?

There are many industries where artificial intelligence is having a major impact. Even the pharmaceutical sector has been the subject of important evolutionary changes. Not only from the point of view of the drug itself, but also as regards the management technology and service delivery. One wonders, as for other professions, if theAI will remain only a support for the figure of the pharmacist or if instead it will be able to take his place.

In this article

New technologies in pharmacy

Pharmacy work is increasingly supported by advanced technological systems. Online assistance systems and web sales of medicines that do not require a medical prescription, the dematerialisation of prescriptions and telemedicine services were introduced. In addition, artificial intelligence software is used, such as ChatGPT.

Francis Zaccariellopharmacist and Managing Director of Atida eFarma, believes that theartificial intelligence it shouldn’t be demonized, but it shouldn’t be praised either. “As always, the solution must be in the middle. The pharmaceutical sector and pharmacies in particular have been going through an evolutionary boom in recent years. I witness it myself. When I started eFarma, at the time it seemed like a long way from being a reality. I remember that with the advent of e-commerce in the pharmaceutical sector, the same question was asked. But as we can clearly see, the traditional pharmacy and the e-commerce sector continue to coexist peacefully after 10 years. Everyone has found their own dimension of growth», comments Zaccariello.

The tests on ChatGPT in the medical field

Some researchers of the University of Cagliariamong the first in Italy a test the capabilities of ChatGPT in the medical fieldthey submitted to the chatbot the National test for admission to the Faculties of Medicine and Dentistry 2022. The system passed the test, ranking in an excellent position among the eligible. He did not make mistakes in the comprehension part of the text (4 correct answers out of 4) and performed well in biology (16 out of 23). The main gaps emerged in the questions of logical reasoning (only 1 correct answer out of 5), chemistry (9 out of 15) and physics and mathematics (7 out of 13).

How will the work of the traditional pharmacist change?

According to the Federfarma estimates on theemployment in the pharmacy sector, in Italy there are 97,000 employees. Of these, 75,000 are employed pharmacists within the approximately 20,000 pharmacies located throughout the territory.

ChatGPT can improve and facilitate some technical aspects of traditional pharmacy. For example, thanks to the programs based on pre-set data sets, capable of planning the orders of drugs and products automatically. AI would also solve i problems related to pharmacist shifts and the operation of pharmacies in sparsely populated or difficult to reach places. Could guarantee a 24/7 coverage of assistance and a uniform and capillary territorial diffusion.

The value of the relationship of trust between pharmacist and customer

“The aspect that most leaves me doubting a total replacement of the pharmacist is that theuse of these platforms completely destroys relationship activity, that is, the noblest part of any job. In this way the phases of listening, consulting, processing of the information received from the patient are missing. There is a lack of feedback and human contact, what you do by looking into each other’s eyes. The latter is perhaps the most important aspect. Often patients turn to the pharmacist, as well as for a cure, also to have comfort and reassurance».

“So I think the pharmacist will never be replaced by artificial intelligence. However, if he wants to continue to have a pivotal role in this sector, he will have to learn how to exploit the potential of ChatGPT in its favor and combine its technological knowledge with a service that is of value for its customers», specifies Francesco Zaccariello.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

