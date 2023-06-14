Pharmacist: “I worked for zero euros for the first six months of this year”

Today, many customers stand in front of closed pharmacy doors. The reason: A large part of the approximately 18,000 pharmacies in Germany are on strike because the pharmacist associations are demanding more money. Above all, you are campaigning for more fees for prescription drugs. Price fixing is provided for by law for these. As a result, pharmacies cannot pass on to their customers the additional costs they incur due to inflation and higher energy prices.

According to the pharmacists’ ideas, however, the fee must increase from EUR 8.35 to EUR 12 per pack in the future. According to pharmacist Björn Schittenhelm, the increase is sorely needed: “We add an average of 27 cents to a prescription! Our hut is on fire,” says the owner of three pharmacies in Baden-Württemberg in an interview with “Bild”.

The pharmacy in Baden-Württemberg only has two percent of the turnover each month

After all, pharmacist Schittenhelm would only have two percent of sales at the end of the month after deducting the wages for his 80 employees, rent and energy costs. In the case of Schittenhelm’s shops, these amount to 3,000 to 4,000 euros net. However, the specialist pharmacist still has to pay off loans and make investments for the pharmacy.

For the 39-year-old, who works 60 to 80 hours a week, little is lost in the end – sometimes even nothing at all. “I worked for zero euros for the first six months of this year,” says Schittenhelm. He was only able to make ends meet thanks to the reserves that he was able to create due to the good sales during the corona pandemic.

Pharmacist does not want to work in the pharmaceutical industry: “I am a pharmacist with heart and soul”

However, the pharmacist cannot imagine switching to industry – although he would earn much more there. “I am a pharmacist with heart and soul,” says Schittenhelm, who describes his profession as the best job in the world. “I’d rather mess with Mr. Lauterbach than quit.”

But Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is not getting into any arguments for the time being. As he explained in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”, there will initially be no increase in fees. The reason he gave was the financial problems of the health insurance companies and the fact that Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is currently cutting funds. That is why there is “no room at the moment” for an increase in the fee, according to Lauterbach.