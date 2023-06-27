Pharmacist replaces chief appraiser in pharmacies

A special pharmacy insurance can provide reliable protection in the event of damage

The company ApoRisk presents a new pharmacy insurance that offers pharmacy owners reliable protection in the event of damage. An outstanding feature of this insurance is that the pharmacist is used instead of a senior expert.

In the event of a damaging event, a quick and well-founded damage assessment is of great importance. ApoRisk relies on the pharmacy board as an independent expert. As a proven expert with extensive specialist knowledge and expertise in the field of pharmacy, the pharmacist is able to carry out a competent assessment. By involving the pharmacy board as an expert, a reliable and neutral assessment is guaranteed.

In addition to this special expert solution, the new pharmacy insurance from ApoRisk offers another special feature that makes the difference in the event of a claim. The “Best Performance Guarantee” ensures that all coverage extensions offered on the German market at the time of the damage are also insured. As a result, pharmacy owners benefit from comprehensive insurance that is up to date with the coverage benefits.

The involvement of the pharmacy board as an expert and the “best performance guarantee” make the pharmacy insurance from ApoRisk an outstanding solution. It guarantees pharmacy owners comprehensive protection in the event of damage and ensures that they can rely on reliable assessment and settlement. In addition, current coverage extensions are included in the insurance to ensure the best possible protection.

ApoRisk is a renowned provider of insurance solutions for pharmacies and has extensive experience and expertise in the industry. With the introduction of this special pharmacy insurance, ApoRisk underlines its commitment to offer tailor-made insurance solutions that meet the individual needs of pharmacy owners.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent.

company contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Gunder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20

Press contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Gunder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-10

0721-16 10 66-20

