Pharmacist tip: This is how glucose sensors last in the summer

In the summer, sweating can cause glucose sensors to become detached and irritate the skin. In the pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Ratgeber”, pharmacist Marion Detroit from Herten explains how this can be avoided.

When it comes to skin care, it is important to think about the sensor. Wash and dry the skin area before applying the sensor and use a non-hairy area on the upper arm.

Special barrier sprays that are sprayed on before gluing can contain irritating substances. “Try out whether you tolerate the spray,” advises the pharmacist. In summer, “if you sweat profusely and moisture builds up under the plaster, you should replace it”. That means not only changing the plaster, but also the spot on which it should stick.

“During sport or if you move a lot, it can be helpful to stick an additional plaster over the sensor. This can prevent the sensor from detaching from the skin,” says the pharmacist.

A soothing panthenol preparation can also help with itching.

