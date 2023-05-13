Pharmacists charge 10 cents per dematerialized prescription for the cost of paper and toner

Great thing, the dematerialized recipe, which the Ministry of Health has now decided to make structural. “Both the red and the white ones, much appreciated by citizens and doctors – Minister Schillaci announced yesterday -. We felt it was right to put an end to the experimentation and extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to medical offices but will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their own…