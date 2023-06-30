Pharmacy crisis: The 5 phases before bankruptcy

Pharmacists should recognize the warning signs of a corporate crisis and act early to avoid bankruptcy

Corporate crises pose a serious challenge for companies and can have a serious impact on employees and owners. Pharmacy owners in particular should recognize the warning signs of a corporate crisis and act early to avoid insolvency. The five stages leading up to bankruptcy, as described by bankruptcy trustees and accountants, offer valuable insight into the process.

At the first stage, when the first signs of a crisis appear, it is important for pharmacy owners to conduct a thorough analysis of the financial situation and evaluate the business strategy. Measures should be taken early on to identify and address potential weaknesses.

In the second phase, financial problems can worsen and affect the liquidity of the pharmacy. Pharmacy owners should pay special attention to the cash flow situation and, if necessary, take measures to reduce costs or increase sales.

The third phase is characterized by an acute financial crisis in which it becomes difficult for the pharmacy to service its liabilities. In this phase it is of crucial importance to communicate with creditors and banks and to examine possible restructuring measures.

The fourth phase is characterized by the threat of insolvency and the search for restructuring options. Pharmacy owners should seek professional assistance from insolvency practitioners or restructuring advisors to maximize the chances of a successful restructuring.

The fifth and final stage is actual bankruptcy, where the pharmacy becomes insolvent and may have to file for bankruptcy. In this phase, the focus is on minimizing the impact on employees, customers and suppliers and ensuring orderly processing.

It is important to note that not all pharmacies in crisis will necessarily go bankrupt. Through timely action, a clear analysis of the situation and the implementation of suitable measures, many crises can be overcome and the pharmacy can be put back on track.

Pharmacy owners should therefore seek professional advice early and carefully review all available options to find the best solutions for their business. The prevention of corporate crises is of great importance. A solid business strategy, good financial planning and continuous monitoring of business development can help to minimize risks and react to potential problems at an early stage.

The pharmacy industry plays an important role in the healthcare system and contributes to the care of the population. Therefore, it is essential that pharmacy owners take the necessary steps to protect their businesses and ensure long-term success.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

