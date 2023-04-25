Pharmacy Economy Report: Fewer Pharmacies, Lower Operating Income, More…

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

In view of the constantly falling number of pharmacies and a drop in the operating result per pharmacy, the German Pharmacists’ Association (DAV) calls on politicians to continue to ensure the nationwide supply of pharmaceuticals through appropriate remuneration for the approximately 18,000 pharmacies in Germany.

“Always think of the health system in terms of society as a whole and ensure low-threshold access to medical and pharmaceutical services for everyone in this country,” appealed the acting DAV chairman Dr. Hans-Peter Hubmann in his situation report at the beginning of the two-day DAV Economic Forum in Berlin: “Make sure you have a policy that doesn’t focus on bureaucracy, but on caring for people!”. Hubmann criticized the corona and energy cost-related support given to corporations and hospitals in view of the lack of help for self-employed and freelance service providers: “The cost pressure has been growing for years There is only one conclusion: The pharmacies finally need appropriate remuneration! Therefore, we are calling for an increase in the fee specified in the drug price ordinance from the current EUR 8.35 to EUR 12. And after ten years of standstill, this fixed fee must be regularly and automatically adjusted to the cost development .”

The pharmacy industry report 2023 presented at the economic forum shows the situation of pharmacies in Germany in 2022: The number of pharmacies fell by 393 to 18,068, and at the beginning of 2023 even to 17,939. 159,352 people were employed there, including 53,461 pharmacists. At 5.76 billion euros, the pharmacy fee made up exactly 2.0 percent of all expenditure by statutory health insurance (GKV). A total of 1.405 billion prescription and non-prescription medicines were dispensed to patients in pharmacies. The total turnover in all pharmacies was 64.87 billion euros (excluding VAT). An average pharmacy generated sales of EUR 3.225 million (excluding VAT). The 76 percent decline in pandemic-related special effects is remarkable. The operating result before taxes for an owner fell by 23 percent to 162,890 euros. For the current year 2023, the DAV predicts an additional burden of 10,000 euros per average pharmacy due to higher standard wages alone. The increased pharmacy deduction in favor of the GKV leads to an additional burden of 6,000 euros per year for each pharmacy on average.

