Pharmacy Haus Postplatz Dresden – More than you think

Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 3:17 p.m

In the heart of the city of Dresden, centrally located on Postplatz, one of the city’s most innovative healthcare providers has emerged in recent years.

Pharmaceutical competence based on the latest findings in modern medicine is our top priority. Comprehensive and individual advice on all medication questions when filling prescriptions and self-medication requests are only a fraction of the focus of the Apotheke Haus Postplatz.

Regardless of whether it is the implementation of pharmaceutical services, the creation and editing of medication plans or intensive advice on the topics of skin, microbiome, homeopathy and complementary medicine, the multilingual young team proves to be experts in their respective fields in many respects.

Thanks to the cooperation with several suppliers and the support of one of the largest pharmacy associations in Saxony (www.apotheke-johannstadt.de), our patients receive good care even in times of delivery bottlenecks.

Pharmacist Sven Lobeda, one of Germany’s most experienced colleagues in the field of medical cannabis therapy, works at the Haus Postplatz pharmacy and, in addition to providing patient advice on medical cannabis, also offers prescribed doctors support in finding therapy and submitting applications.

The Haus Postplatz pharmacy is intensively involved in the human rights initiative Medinetz Dresden eV

As a training pharmacy, a large number of young people found and continue to find their way into pharmacy here.

More than you think, this is not just a slogan, but a living pharmaceutical practice in the sense of modern and comprehensive patient care.

Curious? Please feel free to stop by and contact us at [email protected]