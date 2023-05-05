Pharmacy, one of the most used antibiotics in Italy risks becoming unobtainable

In recent months, many people have been concerned about the disappearance of one of the most used antibiotics in Italy, which is mainly administered to children. Even the pediatric associations have sounded the alarm: let’s find out what’s happening.

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about the lack of medicines throughout Italy, especially anti-inflammatories, antihypertensives, cortisone for aerosols and even antibiotics. Last summer, the same problem arose, because the Nurofen in pharmacies, in fact, it was replaced with compounds based on ibuprofen.

Nor can we forget the time when the pediatric anticonvulsant disappeared diazepam. But today it is an antibiotic widely used in our country that is causing the most concern.

It is mainly administered to children, to treat ear infections, bronchitis and even scarlet fever. There was a shortage already in 2021, but in recent times this shortage has been increasingly felt. There are many pediatricians who have raised the alarm, addressing all’Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency). Let’s find out what drug it is.

Which drug has disappeared from pharmacies because it is among the most used antibiotics

The drug that is now unobtainable in all pharmacies is precisely theAmoxicillinlast stocks could run out by the end of May. The Italian associations of the most important paediatricians have raised the alarm to AIFAto activate efficient initiatives to avoid the shortage of essential drugs that damage the quality of treatment of infections.

But why is there this shortage of Amoxicillin? Unfortunately, one of the most relevant causes is precisely the boom in respiratory infections of 2022, which led to an increased consumption of antibiotics of this type. One of the major problems is the use of alternative medicines which are inappropriate with the risk of adverse consequences.

Amoxicillin is considered the first choice to treat infectious diseases, as also noted by the WHO (World Health Organization). It is an efficient antibiotic not only because its use guarantees low adverse risks, but also because of its cost which is accessible to all.

To worry the experts of this puzzling is the increase of strep which has occurred in recent months. In the schools of the capital, the cases of positivity of this bacterium have increased by 30% up to 50%. The situation is not easy at all, and for this very reason, the alarm has spread in a short time.

