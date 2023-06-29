Pharmacy purchase: The right insurance for a successful start

A critical assessment of the individual insurance needs is of great importance

Buying a pharmacy is a crucial step for pharmacists on their professional path. In addition to the numerous financial and legal aspects, insurance coverage plays a key role in a successful start. A current study examines the special requirements and risks associated with pharmacy insurance. The results provide pharmacists with valuable information on what to look out for when buying from a pharmacy in order to ensure the best possible insurance cover.

When taking over a pharmacy, it is of the utmost importance to thoroughly examine the existing insurance policies. These include liability insurance, business interruption insurance, contents insurance, refrigerated goods insurance, transport insurance, legal protection insurance, cyber insurance and building insurance. Careful review of these contracts is essential to ensure they are transferrable to the new owner and meet individual needs.

Another important aspect is ensuring insurance coverage during the transition period. This offers the opportunity to conclude a takeover agreement with the previous pharmacy owner in order to ensure a seamless transition. All details should be recorded in writing to avoid ambiguity and to clearly define the types of insurance, amounts and costs.

In addition, a critical assessment of the individual insurance needs is of great importance. Pharmacists should carefully review their existing insurance policies and assess whether they meet the specific needs of their pharmacy. If necessary, adjustments should be made or additional insurance taken out to ensure the best possible protection. The advice of insurance experts can offer valuable support here.

The protection of employees should not be neglected either. Insurance coverage for health insurance and company pension schemes should be seamlessly integrated into existing contracts or suitable alternatives should be offered to provide employees with security.

The specific insurance policies for the pharmacy sector deserve special attention. Pharmacists should find out about professional liability insurance, which offers comprehensive protection against possible liability claims.

Buying from a pharmacy is a complex affair where careful preparation is of the utmost importance. Reviewing existing insurance policies, ensuring insurance coverage during the transition period, and assessing individual insurance needs are critical steps to ensure a successful start as a pharmacy owner. With the advice of insurance experts and legal advisors, the best possible insurance cover can be determined. With comprehensive insurance, pharmacists can start their new professional challenge with confidence and security.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

company contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr.

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20

Press contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr.

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-10

0721-16 10 66-20

/presse

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

