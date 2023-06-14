Pharmacy strike: How to get medication in an emergency

Numerous customers could stand in front of closed doors on Wednesday – because Germany’s pharmacies are planning a nationwide protest day. What you need to know.

Why are the pharmacies on strike?

The reasons why the pharmacies feel compelled to declare the protest are complex. In general, pharmacists on Wednesday are concerned with substantiating their demands for more money and more flexibility. They do this because delivery bottlenecks, staff shortages, what they see as excessive bureaucracy and underfunding that has existed for years would have led to the largest death of pharmacies in Germany in 2022 since the Federal Republic was founded.

“One thing is certain for our profession: the federal government provoked this day of protest,” said the chairman of the Brandenburg Pharmacists’ Association, Olaf Behrendt, in advance. Despite rising costs and inflation, pharmacists have not received any fee adjustments in the past ten years.

And Hans-Peter Hubmann, the chairman of the Bavarian Association of Pharmacists said: “With the protest day we want to show the importance of pharmacies for the local supply of medicines.”

What are the pharmacies asking for?

In a ten-point plan, pharmacists nationwide are demanding, among other things, higher remuneration and more freedom of action in the event of supply bottlenecks. In other words, the ability to prescribe and distribute other medicines when the ones mentioned on the prescription are out of stock.

The Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists (Abda) lists all of the demands on its portal.

Where can I get medication in an emergency?

The supply of medicinal products should emergency pharmacies be secured, explained the Berlin Pharmacist Association. The Bavarian Association of Pharmacists also announced this. The same applies in other federal states. The locations of the emergency pharmacies can be found on the Internet, for example, or they can be announced by telephone.

Pharmacy teams meanwhile want to demonstrate in Berlin on Wednesday (from 12 p.m.). It starts at Potsdamer Platz, a final rally is planned in Invalidenpark. According to the police, 5000 participants are registered.

How are politicians reacting?

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has already rejected the demands of the pharmacist associations for more fees. “The statutory health insurance companies are complaining about financial problems, the finance minister is cutting funds. Under these circumstances, there is currently no room for higher fees for pharmacists,” said the SPD politician to “Bild am Sonntag”.

Pharmacists threaten further protests

Pharmacy customers have to be prepared for restrictions even after a planned day of protest on Wednesday. “If we are not heard, we will demonstrate again,” said the president of the Abda industry association, Gabriele Overwiening, to FOCUS magazine. People would realize what it means that the pharmacy is there – or not. The association is calling on pharmacies to close on Wednesday as part of a protest against the federal government’s health policy.

The pharmacists are asking politicians to increase the fees by almost 50 percent. “Today, we are paid 8.35 euros per drug, without any relevant adjustment for 20 years. In view of the cost development, we need twelve euros, otherwise it won’t pay off,” said Overwiening. There is no way around it. In the past 20 years, standard wages have risen by 52 percent and the income from statutory health insurance by 105 percent.