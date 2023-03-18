APOTHEKENTOUR

Berlin (ots)

Even before the premiere of the APOTHEKENTOUR 2023 in Berlin there is reason to celebrate: Even before the starting signal is given, more than 10,000 pharmacists, PTA and PKA have registered. More than 30 top companies in the industry meet in one of the hippest event locations in the capital.

The APOTHEKENTOUR 2023 powered by APOTHEKE ADHOC and PTA IN LOVE starts this weekend. After the resounding success in 2022, the organizers are raising the bar even higher this year. More locations, more exhibitors, more lounges – more colorful, bigger, better. Over twelve weekends, the tour entourage makes its way to the pharmacy teams in the country. For two days there is knowledge, information, an exhibition – and the focus is always on the pharmacy team. In this way, the organizers create a regional offer that leaves no blank spots on the map and sets benchmarks. More than 10,000 guests had already registered before the premiere at the STATION in Berlin.

However, the APOTHEKENTOUR not only comes up with an innovative trade fair and event concept, but also with a mission: to strengthen on-site pharmacies. And that also includes strengthening communication between the pharmacy teams, the brand manufacturers and their teams. Organizer Thomas Bellartz, managing partner of EL PATO Medien GmbH, sees the need for new concepts: “The mediation between the brand manufacturers and the pharmacy teams requires modern communication at eye level. Our tour format suits the teams. We rely on a good mix of information and entertainment. Knowledge transfer works better in a relaxed atmosphere.”

Not only the many stands of the tour partners are available for professional exchange, but also three lounges, in which live lectures and expert discussions on current topics take place. Using an innovative silent lab system, visitors can follow the lectures in a relaxed manner even in a well-filled event location.

Around 120 lectures can be experienced live – or viewed later on the event website. In addition to the numerous further education offers, the visitors of the tour can also look forward to the best gastronomic supply, a goodie bag filled to the brim with the products and information of the participating companies and many other highlights.

These companies are on the PHARMACY TOUR in 2023: acardo, ALIUD PHARMA, Apovid, Bayer, Bionorica, Dermapharm, Dr. Kade, Dr. nurse, dr Willmar Schwabe, Dr. Wolff, EUBOS, Galderma, InfectoPharm, Klosterfrau, L’Oréal, Nimbus Health, No-Q, NUXE, OMNi-BiOTiC, OmniVision, Orthomol, Perrigo, Pierre Fabre, Pohl-Boskamp, ​​Sanofi, Schülke & Mayr, SIDROGA Pharma, Ursapharm , Viatris, Weleda, Wort&Bild Verlag, Wörwag Pharma and Zukunftspak Apotheke.

Registration is exclusively for the trade audience from the on-site pharmacies free of charge via the website www.apothekentour.de possible.

Original content from: APOTHEKENTOUR, transmitted by news aktuell