Pharyngitis or Tonsillitis? Symptoms, how to recognize and treat them

Sometimes we experience pain in the throat and feel unwell, but is it tonsillitis or pharyngitis? Here are the differences and how they are treated.

Sore throat is one of the most frequent ailments, especially in winter, but it can arise from many causes. Let’s find out more about what some of the pathologies are.

Let’s learn to recognize the symptoms of pharyngitis and tonsillitis – InformazioneOggi.it

Usually throat disorders and the various consequences are felt in the winter months, when the cold increases the chances of getting sick. But the health of the throat can be undermined even in summernot only for the viruses that circulate but also – for example – for theuse of the air conditioner.

Both throat complaints they can be treated properly if recognizedthat’s why it’s important to understand what pathology we’re suffering from.

Pharyngitis or Tonsillitis? That’s why they come and how they are treated

Let’s find out the differences between the two medical conditions and some remedies to implement, even if the attending physician will then be able to prescribe the most appropriate therapies.

In case of doubt, go to the doctor without taking unnecessary medicines – InformazioneOggi.it

The Pharyngitisas the name suggests, is ainflammation affecting the pharynx, the part of the throat connected to the nose and reaching the beginning of the esophagus. This disease results from an infection triggered by various types of viruses, including coronaviruses. Among other causes we find bacterial infections, allergies or subjective sensitivity, trauma or strain. We can recognize pharyngitis by the symptoms, which are:

sore throat and cough, irritation of the whole affected part, problems swallowing food or drink, but also blockage of the nose and the onset of hoarse voice. In some cases, the reddened and inflamed tonsils are clearly seen.

As for the TonsillitisThe inflammation affects the pharyngeal tonsils. The disease is triggered gave virus like that of a cold but also come on streptococcus bacteria. Symptoms are usually as follows:

presence of whitish or yellowish spots on the tonsils, severe sore throat, difficulty swallowing, fever and sometimes even swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

Before going to the doctor, if the discomforts are not important, we can remedy the symptoms of tonsillitis and pharyngitis with simple home methodssuch as gargling with water and salt, with hot drinks (sweetened with honey), and covering the neck with a scarf.

In the pharmacy there are many over-the-counter medications to relieve symptomsbut if these get worse it is the case with contact your doctor since bacterial inflammation must be treated promptly with suitable drugs and/or antibiotics. Only the doctor, after the visit, will be able to establish the exact nature of the disease and give the appropriate therapy.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

