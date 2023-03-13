Phil Collins at his last concert in March 2022

Phil Collins’ health worries fans. Over the weekend, a friend of his, Mike Rutherford, admitted that the singer “doesn’t move”. What’s behind the slow decline of the Genesis leader?

The whole world is in suspense for Phil Collins. The leader of Genesis made his fans worried in the spring of 2022, when the last concert of the reunited band was held in London. Before even starting, he announced: “This is Genesis’ last concert ever. It’s a huge honor to have been able to play for you. It will remain in my heart forever”. Demonstrating the enormous difficulty of singing, Collins sang but sat the whole time. It was March 28, 2022.

Almost a year later, the news about his health is not reassuring. To make the picture even more gloomy, it was his friend Mike Rutherford. The man admitted that Phil Collins is enjoying it “a well-deserved rest after an incredible career”. At the same time, however, the Genesis bassist uttered a sentence that made everything more dramatic: “He’s firmer than ever. Indeed, it is totally stopped: he’s in bed, he’s not moving”. A sincere admission, which unfortunately confirms that his retirement from the scene has had no positive effect on the health of the author of ‘Sussudio’.

Phil Collins and disease

It all started in 2007, when the Genesis leader was injured during a concert. A bad fall caused him permanent damage to the vertebraeat the top of the neck. This is the health issue that almost all of her fans are aware of. However, Collins also suffers from two other equally serious illnesses. In fact, the singer was also diagnosed with one acute pancreatitis: Your pancreas swells and becomes painful frequently. That’s not all: Collins also suffers from drop foot. The most frequent cause of this condition is peroneal neuropathy.

In an old interview, Collins spoke about pancreatitis, admitting that he has had a drinking problem for the past few years. “One day, as soon as you wake up, you open the refrigerator and drink vodka straight from the bottle. Then, within a few months, you pass out in front of your children because the pancreas is no longer responding. I’m lucky, because I got out of it, but it could have ended much worse. Doctors who saw my organs, let me know who I was almost f******. Finally, due to the drop foot, the singer is forced to wear orthopedic shoes, even in his concerts, precisely because of the difficulty of walking. Collins turned 72 on January 31st. The hope of his fans is that it was not the last birthday of his life.

