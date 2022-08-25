Home Health Phil Spencer appears to be eyeing Asian acquisitions again – Gamereactor
Phil Spencer appears to be eyeing Asian acquisitions again – Gamereactor

While Microsoft is currently in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard on a massive scale, they have made no secret that they are not done buying the gaming company. Several members of the Xbox team have said several times that they want to add a Japanese gaming company.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Xbox boss Phil Spencer seems to hint again that they need to broaden their horizons rather than almost exclusively own Western developers:

“I’ve been thinking about things that would add to our capabilities. Even though we’ve worked on geographic expansion, I’d still say that we have too many creators in places that are traditional markets.

Capcom and Square Enix are often touted as companies that will strengthen Microsoft’s presence in Asia, although it’s unclear whether they’ll accept an offer. Platinum Games, on the other hand, hinted that they would consider an offer, but it wouldn’t have the same impact as Microsoft’s last two acquisitions. Bethesda and Activision Blizzard.

Which Asian developer do you think is the most important to Microsoft?

