As a companion, advisor and pilot, Philipp Schaefer supports grieving and dying people with individual dying and grief counseling.

Philipp Schaefer supports people with individual dying and bereavement care.

Whether due to illness, an accident, old age or other circumstances – as soon as death actually occurs, nothing is the same as before. Many people do not know how to deal with the changed situation and therefore often feel isolated. “At this point, professional support from someone who is not frightened by the subject of death, for whom death is part of life, helps. I have accompanied many people in their dying process and know the phenomena of grief from personal experience,” says Philipp Schafer, who supports people in the dark times of life as a companion, advisor and guide.

As a trained dying companion according to Claudia Cardinal®, Philipp Schaefer supports both the dying themselves and their relatives. He is an empathetic interlocutor who takes insecurities, is open to all questions and worries and gives advice on request or develops ideas together with the dying person on how the conscious end of life can look like. “Regardless of how short or long the remaining lifetime is, as a dying companion, I support you in shaping this phase of life with everyone involved so that it can be lived in the greatest possible peace,” says Philipp Schaefer.

Talking about grief or death is not always easy. Everyone also grieves differently, which is why there is no patent remedy that works for everyone. Philipp Schaefer works together with individuals, families, relatives and companies to find stability, relief and inner peace in a challenging life situation. He goes on to say: “This can happen, for example, through a new inner orientation and a changed perspective on life and death, or through the development of suitable and individual strategies.” How much time and which solutions it takes depends on person to person different, because grief is as multifaceted as the mourners themselves. His characteristics as a dying and grief counselor are empathy, closeness and authenticity, clarity, an honest view of the situation and, where appropriate, a good pinch of humor.

Philipp Schaefer, who is based in Sweden, offers his accompaniment both online and in person. Online support is also helpful, for example, for German-speaking people abroad, because being able to express yourself in your native language is a relief when it comes to the emotional and stressful topic of death and grief and can already be part of the grieving process. “I work face-to-face at my place of residence in Delsbo, Sweden. I am also in Germany at irregular but relatively frequent intervals, which is why hybrid solutions may also be possible,” adds Philipp Schaefer.

Anyone who is currently in challenging life situations related to death or grief and has the feeling of seeing no way out has a professional companion on the way in Philipp Schaefer, an adviser or a pilot who is familiar with the depths of dying, death and grief .

Further information and contact to Philipp Schaefer can be found at:

Philipp Schaefer works online and is present as a professional death and grief counselor. He has already accompanied many people in their dying process and knows the phenomena of grief from personal experience. As a companion, advisor or pilot, he supports people in dealing with the changed situation and finding stability, relief and inner peace, for example through a changed perspective or the development of individual strategies. Empathy, closeness and authenticity, clarity, an honest look and where appropriate a good pinch of humor are his characteristics as a dying and grief companion.

Contact

Philipp Schaefer – death and bereavement support

Philip Schaefer

Fredriksfors 3

824 72 Partial residence

+49 163 2147324

