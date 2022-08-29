IMG_9602_1.JPG (66.42 KB, Downloads: 0) Download attachments Save to album 1 hour ago upload

Equipped with IPS Nano panel, the picture is vivid and brings unparalleled visual impact

In recent years, game enthusiasts have also increasingly demanded their own hardware equipment, ranging from keyboards, mice, mouse pads, headphones, etc., the screen is the equipment that many players have recently pursued, and must have higher resolution and update. This time, we will introduce the “279M1RV/96” 144Hz HDMI2.1 4K DisplayHDR 600 gaming screen specially designed for XBOX by Philips PHILIPS, a large screen manufacturer. The 279M1RV/96 uses an IPS Nano panel with the highest Resolution provides 3840×2160 (16:9), brightness is 450cd/m², contrast ratio is 1000:1, response time MRPT is 1ms, update rate up to 144Hz, support VESA DisplayHDR 600 and NVIDIA G-SYNC, color gamut DCI-P3 98 %, NTSC 112%, sRGB 133% and Adobe RGB 110.1%, the screen has built-in stereo speakers (5Wx2), with DTS sound technology, providing players with good sound effects, I/O provides three sets of HDMI 2.1, one set of DP 1.4 and USB Type-C (DP Alt mode, PD65W), also provides a USB hub, providing four-port USB 3.2 (two of which support BC 1.2 fast charging, through USB-C and USB hub can achieve convenient KVM function, one A set of keyboard and mouse can control two hosts; the OSD setting interface is simple and easy to operate, and can be adjusted for lighting effects, games, low blue light, input, update rate, picture side by side, sound… and other details, low blue light is very practical. Function, long-term use can reduce eye fatigue, let’s see what Philips PHILIPS 279M1RV/96 144Hz HDMI2.1 4K DisplayHDR 600 gaming screen brings!

Body and accessories

▼The accessories are very rich, there are transformers, power cables, DP transmission lines, HDMI transmission lines, USB Type C transmission lines, HDMI 2.1 cables are products certified by the HDMI Association, super sincere!It can also ensure the signal quality and provide the best visual experience







▼Transformer specification is 19.5V/11.8A output 230W



▼Base and bracket, the base has four non-slip rubber pads, which is more stable after placement, and there is a whole line bracket in the middle of the bracket, which is convenient for wires to pass through









▼Ambiglow Ambilight technology, four-way LED light on the back of the screen, the light-emitting mode and color can be adjusted in the OSD









▼In terms of I/O, the far left is the power input, the video input provides three sets of HDMI 2.1, one set of DP 1.4 and USB Type-C (DP Alt mode, supports PD65W charging), and the right half is the USB hub, which provides four-port USB 3.2 ( The two groups marked in yellow support BC 1.2 fast charging), and there is also a group of 3.5mm headphone output, which is convenient for connecting to headphones.







▼There is an anti-theft lock hole in the lower right corner of the back



▼The lower left corner of the back is the four-way OSD operation button, which also has the function of power switch



▼Support standard VESA wall mount, the screen stand can be directly clicked on to use



▼At a glance after the bracket is assembled, the T-shaped base does not take up too much space, and other items can still be placed in the empty space on the left and right sides of the base





▼Narrow frame design, the frame is very thin



▼There is a power indicator in the lower right corner



▼At a glance at the back of the screen, there is a PHILIPS Logo at the back and two 5W speakers above it, equipped with DTS sound technology, the sound effect is not bad



▼Screen tilt adjustment range -5 degrees ~ 20 degrees







▼Screen rotation adjustment range -35 degrees ~ 35 degrees





▼The height of the screen is 130mm



▼ The Ambiglow technology on the back is really good, and it is really very atmospheric in a relatively dark light source environment



Introduction to OSD settings

▼The four-way button can be dialed up to quickly switch the input source



▼SmartImage provides a variety of application modes. Because it is the main product of e-sports, there are four e-sports modes. Other modes include movie, power saving and low blue light, as well as two player custom modes.



▼Ambiglow Ambilight technology can set the synchronization of light and shadow and light and sound, providing a total of seven lighting modes, the color can also be adjusted in multiple colors, and the brightness and speed of the light can also be set



▼The game settings include Adaptive Sync, cross cursor, low input delay and SmartResponse switch



▼Low blue light mode switch



▼Input source switching, can be set to automatically adjust



▼HDMI can be adjusted to 120MHz or 144MHz



▼Screen settings can be adjusted for brightness, contrast, sharpness, Gamma, etc., or you can directly select the preset mode



▼PBP screen can choose two signal sources side by side. If you want to use the KVM function, you must connect one of the devices to USB-C to achieve this





▼SmartSize can adjust the aspect ratio



▼In terms of sound, you can adjust the volume, sound source and DTS sound mode



▼Color can adjust the color temperature or customize



▼Language can be adjusted in multiple languages



▼OSD position, transparency and timeout adjustment



▼The setting has resolution notification, USB standby switch, Smart Power and CEC switch



IPS Nano panel picture quality experience

The PHILIPS 279M1RV/96 uses an IPS Nano panel with a maximum resolution of 3840×2160 (16:9), and also supports HDR. It can turn on low blue light mode, and long-term use will not cause excessive eye fatigue!

▼The image remake, whether it is in bright or dark places, the contrast is very good, and the detail is also very good











▼Remake of the movie, the details in 4K videos are of high quality, two 5W speakers are built in the screen, and there are DTS surround sound blessings.













▼The remake of the game, the sound and light effects are very good, the sound effects can be selected from the game mode, and the video mode can be selected according to the type. The racing game is very enthusiastic, and the FPS game has HDR blessing, which can also be seen clearly in the darker game screen to the enemy











Summarize:

Philips PHILIPS 279M1RV/96 144Hz HDMI2.1 4K DisplayHDR 600 gaming monitor can’t go back after using it. It has high saturation and high-quality picture quality, as well as the highest 144Hz update rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC, the picture is super smooth Tear, play the game is really awesome! In terms of application, there are various modes to choose from. It is very suitable for writing, audio and video or e-sports applications. All kinds of applications can be easily and competently. In addition, the screen height, angle and left and right can be adjusted. Users can adjust to the most suitable height. It can be operated with different angles; the built-in speakers benefit from the DTS surround blessing, the volume is sufficient and the bass is a little bit. It has a good performance for watching videos and games, and saves a lot of desktop space.

PHILIPS 279M1RV/96 has Ambiglow technology, which can synchronize sound or picture, so that the RGB lighting effect reaches a new level. The screen is not only a display function, but a weapon that can add atmosphere; overall, it is a product in the same price range Speaking of which, the PHILIPS 279M1RV/96 is a gifted grade. It is very good in terms of specifications, I/O and performance. Are you looking for a large-sized gaming screen with excellent performance in all aspects? Philips PHILIPS 279M1RV/96 144Hz HDMI2.1 4K DisplayHDR 600 gaming monitor is a high CP value choice!