Phimosis panties: Plastic-free post-circumcision solution

YANAZ Healthcare, a leading manufacturer of high-quality phimosis briefs, is pleased to announce that the company has completely eliminated plastic in the production of its phimosis briefs. This groundbreaking decision sets YANAZ Healthcare apart from other competitors and underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly products.

YANAZ Healthcare phimosis briefs offer patients optimal comfort and protection after a circumcision. By doing without plastic materials in the pants, not only the patients are protected, but also the environment. The underpants are made of high quality, soft and breathable materials that promote optimal wound healing and at the same time offer a comfortable fit.

“We are proud to be the only manufacturer of phimosis underwear that does not use plastic. Our decision is based on our deep understanding of patient needs and our commitment to environmental protection and sustainability,” explains Yücel Yanaz, CEO of YANAZ Healthcare.

YANAZ Healthcare plastic-free phimosis underpants are available in different sizes for children and adults. The innovative design includes a flexible protector cup that optimally adapts to the individual body shape and offers maximum comfort.

As a pioneer in the industry, YANAZ Healthcare strives to raise awareness of plastic-free alternatives and make healthcare more sustainable. The decision to go plastic reflects the company’s responsibility to patients and the environment.

Those interested can find more information about YANAZ Healthcare’s plastic-free phimosis underwear on the company’s official website: www.yanaz-healthcare.de

Press contact: YANAZ Healthcare eK Contact person: Yücel Yanaz (CEO), email: [email protected], phone: +49(0)7162-9703485

About YANAZ Healthcare: YANAZ Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of high-quality phimosis underpants. The company was founded in 2009 and has set itself the task of making the recovery of patients after a circumcision as comfortable as possible. YANAZ Healthcare phimosis underpants offer optimal comfort, protection and rapid wound healing. The company attaches great importance to sustainability and relies on plastic-free solutions for environmentally friendly healthcare.

