by admin
The PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD will follow the AM5 platform.

After confirming that the Ryzen 7000 series processors and AM5 platform will be available in the third quarter, Phion, one of AMD’s partners, will showcase the M. 2 SSDs.

Phison has partnered with AMD and Micron in early 2022 to announce the PS5026-E26, a new generation of PCIe 5.0 SSD controller.

As the release time of the AM5 platform draws closer, we can also expect SSDs with associated controllers to accompany the platform.

At the 2022 Flash Memory Summit, Phison used the same controller with Mircon’s latest 232L B58R TLC Nand Flash to demonstrate data on AMD’s six-core Ryzen 7000 series processors and AM5 reference version. Earlier data showed that the PS5026-E26 controller is capable of reaching 12GB/s, but the version on display this time can only reach 10GB/s.

Obviously, Phison still has some room to adjust the firmware. It is expected that the PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD with PS5026-E26 controller and Micron 232L TLC Nand Flash will be able to see 12 / 11 GB/s read and write strength after the market. .

Source：Tom‘s Hardware


