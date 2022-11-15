Bronchopneumopathy, chronic bronchitis, pulmonary emphysema. These are just a few problems. Trust the doctors and help yourself in this way

The environment, pollution, climate variations play a priority role on the well-being and health of the populations, making the environment / health binomial now inseparable. With the arrival of winter, then, cough, phlegm and mucus afflict millions of Italians. Here is a natural remedy to stop suffering from these annoyances.

Everyone’s goal must be to disseminate and raise awareness among the entire population on the reduction of risks associated with the onset of diseases of the respiratory system. Without clean air, prevention in the workplace and at home and periodic checks, respiratory diseases are destined to increase.

A widespread disease, which affects about 4 million Italians, is the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which leads to respiratory failure. Symptoms – cough, persistent phlegm and dyspnea – are often underestimated at first, but as the disease worsens they tend to occur even at rest and take the patient to the specialist.

In this case, the main cause is the cigarette smoke, including the passive one, but an important risk factor is also represented by professions carried out in an environment contaminated by dust or chemical fumes. Other very common problems are the chronic bronchitisor chronic inflammation of the bronchi, e pulmonary emphysemaa pathological process consisting in the progressive and irreversible destruction of the pulmonary alveoli. L’asma instead, it is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that can cause bronchospasm and therefore cough, tightness in the chest and shortness of breath. Around 300 million people worldwide suffer from it and find relief from symptoms in inhaled bronchodilators and corticosteroids.

How to get rid of mucus and phlegm in a natural way

As always, when we talk about health and treatments, we always invite you not to improvise and to rely on specialists. Ours are only advice, however, always referring to natural remedies, as in this case.

And, then, to mitigate the problems caused by mucus and phlegm we suggest you take honey and lemon, which have antibacterial properties. In addition, the vitamin C in citrus helps to strengthen the immune system. Ingesting them three times a day can give you a lot of relief. So, as, among the natural remedies, we suggest it ginger than a powerful natural decongestant and antihistamine. It helps because it has expectorant functions.

Finally, the curcuma. Just pour 1 teaspoon of turmeric and a pinch of salt into a glass of hot water and drink three or four times a day. You will certainly have improvements.