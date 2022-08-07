The traditional summer appointment of the Downtown Energia New gym with Guido Gambacorta is renewed: from Tortoreto Lido to the town and back through alleys and countryside

TORTORETO – The suggestive appointment with the ‘functional walk’ at dawn organized by the personal trainer Guido Gambacorta and by the group of the Downtown Asd Energia New of Teramo is back. The group of about 30 participants, passionate about training walks, met at 6 on the Tortoreto seafront to reach the country through the path that crosses the beautiful local countryside, up to the Belvedere: the usual selfie gave everyone the opportunity to ‘ unload ‘from the effort of the climb and recharge for the demanding descent towards the chalet’ Murena ‘, with the aim of a healthy and sweet breakfast facing the sea.