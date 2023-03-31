SPONSORED

The bedroom is a special place of rest. So it’s worth making the interior so that it invites you to relax and put you in a positive mood in the morning. Sometimes you don’t need a major renovation to transform the space. With a photo wallpaper in the bedroom you can set accents and beautify the room.

A lightning-fast makeover with a bedroom mural

The bedroom is an oasis of calm for everyone and a place where you can really relax. Therefore, one can hardly imagine a time-consuming renovation – we would much rather change the room overnight. And that is exactly what is achieved with a photo wallpaper. There are thousands of different designs on every imaginable theme, and the easy assembly means you can get it all done in an afternoon. The biggest challenge is the choice of a specific photo wallpaper. But to make the task easier for you, we’ll show you a few ideas. So you can easily find the perfect one Wall decoration for the bedroom can!

Choose the motif of the photo wallpaper to match the furnishing style

An excellent criterion for choosing a wall decoration pattern is the style in which the room is decorated. In the interior design world, certain styles are more popular than others. That’s why we’ve put together examples of solutions that are either timelessly interesting or currently trendy, and which all indicate that they will be with us for a long time. Discover what proposals are waiting for you. The experts from Myredro.de have put together some suggestions for the most popular arrangements to inspire you.

Minimalist style

If you prefer to decorate your home sparingly according to the motto “less is more”, we have the perfect bedroom wallpaper for you. The furniture with clean lines and minimalist design is perfectly complemented by a simple and bright motif. Such a design brings subtle variety to the room without dominating it, so that the interior retains its minimalist character.

Shabby-Chic-Stil

In the bedroom, the romantic shabby chic style feels charming. Floral motifs and beautiful landscapes are in the right place here. They fit harmoniously into the furnishings with country house furniture and vintage finds from the flea market.

Scandinavian style

Inspired by Nordic aesthetics, the interior features practical minimalism while offering a cozy atmosphere, natural materials and references to wild nature. A photomural with a forest blends harmoniously into the interior and adds the final touch to the otherwise puristic interior.

Retro Style

The retro style never goes out of style and has the advantage that accents from the 60s and 70s can be combined with modern furnishings. For a bedroom inspired by decades past, we recommend an Art Deco pattern. A geometric motif reminiscent of outspread fans is one of the hallmarks of this style.

Glamor Style

If you like splendor and elegance and you have decorated your bedroom with a glamor flair, the wall mural must reflect this ambience. Experts propose a pattern imitating a precious stone. A wall that looks like it’s entirely clad in marble or onyx is a recipe for a stunning arrangement. Choose the hue of the mineral to match the other walls or textiles.

Industrial style

A raw, industrial aesthetic is a bold idea for a bedroom, but the benefit of this style is that you can conjure up a space without bulky trinkets and give yourself a place in muted tones that won’t distract the senses. To give the room a pleasant and even romantic touch, choose a black and white mural depicting the Eiffel Tower. Its metal construction is ideal for an industrial styling.

eco style

The eco-style, which is becoming more and more popular, goes well with motifs inspired by nature. To feel green in your own home, choose a mural with a picturesque, expansive landscape. A muted color palette – muted greens, blues and browns – dominates in eco-interiors, so a look at the moss-covered fjords of Scandinavia is quite appropriate. So, even if you live in the city, you can enjoy a little bit of nature.

Boho style

The boho style is currently very trendy. Such a bedroom might feature a wicker headboard, a mirror in a rattan frame and a jute rug on the floor. Off-whites, creams and shades of beige create the perfect backdrop for relaxation, while the light tones make the interior look very cheerful in the morning. Here the experts have two suggestions for wall murals. The first suggestion is a photo showing decorative pampas grasses against a background of blue sky. The second option is an ethnic inspired geometric pattern in powder pink.

Do you have a small living space? The solution is a 3d wallpaper: the bedroom will appear larger

A 3d wallpaper deserves special attention. A bedroom where you introduce a decorative motif that mimics depth will appear larger than it actually is. This is a simple and very effective trick that you should know, because it gives the room space a completely different perception. Designs with a three-dimensional character also include those that give the impression of additional space. Good examples are picturesque landscapes with a wide view – like that proposed for the eco-style -, depictions of architecture – the Eiffel Tower – and patterns that resemble relief rather than planographic printing. Do you already know which mural to choose? Plant motifs, imitations of natural materials, a picturesque landscape or a geometric pattern? Be inspired by the ideas of interior design experts and change the look of your bedroom!