BELLUNO – In this torrid summer, in which the covid has not yet disappeared, fear of contagion is also causing concern West Nilethe virus with even fatal fever that comes from some mosquitoes. At the moment there are no cases in the province, as confirmed by the head physician of infectious diseases at the Belluno hospital and former deputy head physician at the hospital in Padua, Renzo Scaggiante. But the professor invites you to take pictures if you should see mosquitoes in the mountains : the shots, to be sent to the ULSS, could be useful in investigating this new emergency.

WEST NILE

Transmitted by the culex mosquito

«It is not transmissible from man to man – explains the primary Scaggiante – it is caused by virus injected by the bite of a small local mosquito (the culex) that attacks at dusk and dawn and can lead to encephalitis in about 1% of cases. There are currently no vaccines, still under study, and therefore only individual prevention is possible assisted by the use of repellents, including biological ones. The rule for the reduction of the spread of mosquitoes is always valid, to eliminate stagnant water and where it is not possible to obtain the tablets often distributed free in many municipalities ».

COVID VACCINES

Vaccines, on the other hand, are there for the covid emergency and autumn is essential in order not to lose this battle. “A new approach to vaccination against Covid19 and the upcoming variants, says Professor Renzo Scaggiante, is what scientific research and pharmaceutical laboratories have been working on for months: the idea is to administer both the vaccine for the seasonal influence that a booster for the new Covid variants that will inevitably present themselves and will be isolated. This would result in an important synergy that would make it possible to reduce access to vaccination facilities and greater and more timely vaccination coverage ”.

THE EPIDEMIC

Unfortunately, the summer season we are experiencing is confirming the resurgence of the pandemic, with an impressive increase in the number of infections nationwide. Although the number of hospitalizations and deaths remains significantly lower than in the past and the symptoms appear less severe, what is happening leaves no doubt that the Covid problem is far from over. “We know the autumn season and especially the winter one are particularly favorable to the spread of flu diseases and Covid in particular and a further surge in infections is expected, says the primary – but what worries will be the possible arrival of new variants. The fight against the pandemic has developed along two lines, the first of modifying individual and collective behavioral models with distancing masks, up to the lockdown and the other that of vaccination which has represented the most effective weapon against the spread of the pandemic having succeeded to contain virulence and mortality ».

THE BATTLE

Doctor Scaggiante advises to keep one’s guard at the level of individual prevention and recommends the 4th dose for weak subjects, which can be conveniently administered in the same session with the normal anti-influenza. The fight against the pandemic and its evolution due to variants passes from the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign which may have a further weapon in the combination of traditional flu vaccine and booster against Covid variants.