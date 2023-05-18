Photos and words, the shelter of the Ukrainian hospital – Sanità

news-txt”>

Photos and stories stand out on the white walls of very long corridors 8 meters underground. The bomb shelter of the First Medical Union Hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, it was built in record time, in less than a month, to keep patients safe in the event of a Russian attack. But it’s not just a refuge: it’s a tribute to those who made it, to the many who have passed through that hospital with tragic stories behind them, but who are alive today and are lucky enough to be able to tell them.

In fact, the walls that welcome doctors and patients are talking walls: large poster-sized photographs portray men, women, children. Next, the story of each one. There is a photo of Kateryna: he is 35 years old, a Russian bomb destroyed his house. Her husband and her son are safe but she, pregnant, is seriously injured and loses the baby. She is now in Sweden for a complex operation and rehabilitation but she wants to go back to Ukraine as soon as possible to her family. And nearby is another completely white photo: “Here there would have been the story of Kateryna’s child – reads the caption – but the Russians killed him”.

Then there’s the story of Nastya, who at the age of 15 sees a barrage of shots fired by Russian soldiers arrive while he is in a car with relatives. The girl was injured in the leg but, as the driver was in serious condition, she bandaged her leg and got behind the wheel. She had taught her to drive her mother. Nastya drives her for 30 km, until she is intercepted by the Ukrainian military. All people on board are saved. She is transferred to Lviv in an evacuee train to be operated on. And again there are Oksana and Viktor. A mine explodes and the girl loses both legs and 4 fingers of one hand, but she warns Viktor of the danger. After 4 operations, they go to Germany to have two prostheses implanted, but before leaving, Viktor marries his Oksana.

It is a singular memorial dedicated to the living, not to forget and not to give up in times of danger. The shelter covers 7,000 square meters: it was built in less than 30 days with the help of 20 companies and businesses from Lviv, but citizens also participated. It is also designed to respond to an atomic threat and is equipped with an operating theater and an intensive care unit, being able to guarantee long-term autonomy for food, water, air and electricity. Bedridden patients can be transported by car up to a reserved access. In a huge room, the beds are made up with sheets and blankets. There are 300 of them, but the entire refuge can accommodate up to 3,000 people. “In a year of war – says Volodymyr Fedorov, development director of the First Medical Union hospital in Lviv – our hospital has been targeted several times and the Russians have bombed the electric generators. Each time we have rebuilt. But the emergency stay and we must be able to protect our patients. Now, the hospital has a safe haven”. Photos and words, the shelter of the Ukrainian hospital