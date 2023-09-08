PHOTOS: Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Has Officially Opened!

We hope you’re ready to go down to New Orleans because it’s time to talk about Princess and the Frog!

Tiana’s Palace is OPEN

No, we’re not talking about the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride coming in 2024 (although we’ve been watching that construction 👀). It’s time to talk about the brand new Tiana’s Palace restaurant which JUST opened!

Tiana’s Palace took the place of French Market in New Orleans Square inside Disneyland Park. It’s a quick service location serving up some tasty Creole and Cajun-inspired food.

Tiana’s Palace

We previously got a sneak peek at the food, but this is the first time that the restaurant has been open to the public! There were tons of people outside of the restaurant eager to try some of the new menu items.

Crowds

One of the best parts? This spot offers Mobile Order so you can order from your phone instead of standing in line!

Mobile Order

There is plenty of outdoor seating and it is mostly covered (yay for breaks in the shade!).

Seating

Like we said…LOTS of seating!

More seating

Here’s a closer look at the table.

Table

There is also a spot for live music outdoors — we think this is an awesome touch to add to the ambiance of the area and restaurant. We asked a Cast Member about the music schedule and they mentioned that there isn’t one yet, so it looks like for now you’ll get to see the performance if you get lucky!

Live music!

So many cool details live inside the restaurant, including Tiana’s coat and hat hanging on the wall!

Fun details!

We highly recommend popping in to see everything inside.

We’re here ✨ Tiana’s Palace has officially opened in Disneyland and we just can’t get enough of how stunning it is in here 🐸🙌 pic.twitter.com/RyZwp7L636 — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) September 7, 2023

Just look at the ceiling here! Speechless.

Wow!

There is more where that came from!

One of our favorites is the House-filled Beignet with lemon ice box pie filling topped with lemon glaze. YUM.

We had a BEIGNET!

The food is of really great quality — if someone puts a plate of the restaurant’s food in front of you, it’s hard to believe that it’s from a quick service place!

Beef Po’boy

Don’t worry! Mint Julep Bar has reopened at Disneyland and is back to offering Mickey beignets. This spot was closed during the restaurant’s creation but it’s back!

So if you’ve been as excited as we are about the new restaurant, go check it out for yourself! And read our review below so you have an idea of what you should get.

Stay tuned to AllEars for more updates from Disneyland!

Are you planning to eat at Tiana’s Palace? Let us know in the comments!

