Is it possible to have a photovoltaic system by taking advantage of an ad hoc bonus? Thanks to the possibilities of the government, an ad hoc bonus has been set up. Let’s see together how the 2023 photovoltaic bonus works and what advantages it can give to users.

The many increases in energy costs have prompted more and more people to look with interest at photovoltaic systems. The idea of ​​being able to produce renewable energy, save money and, in some cases, earn money, is definitely attractive. A world that seems complex but is not at all and now more convenient than ever.

Photovoltaic: which bonuses to use?

Let’s see what they are bonus that you can use to get a photovoltaic panel, very useful in times of energy crisis such as the current ones. The hard lesson of inflation has worried households and businesses: how to solve the problem? Thanks to Budget Law there are many possibilities to get a bonus for installing photovoltaic panels: let’s see them together.

Photovoltaic panels bonus: what is the accumulation bonus?

First of all, there is the possibility of using a Energy accumulation bonus: this is a tax credit obtainable on expenses incurred between 1 January and 31 December 2022 for accumulation systems. It goes without saying that these must be integrated into systems with photovoltaic panels, in order to generate a renewable energy production system.

Energy income: how does it work?

We see what is energy income and how does it work?. This allows you to install a free photovoltaic system for poor families. The assignment is decreed by the Isee model and the law requires that the green energy produced in this way must be used only for one’s own needs.

Restructuring bonus: how does it work?

We see what the 2023 restructuring bonus is and how it works. This is a 50% personal income tax deduction for the installation of photovoltaic panels. The bonus will be distributed in 10 annual installments, with a spending limit set at €96,000.