Thanks to the Photovoltaic Bonus, you can access numerous tax benefits. However, it is necessary to meet specific requirements and meet specific deadlines.

The Budget Law 2023 has renewed the release of the CD. Photovoltaic Bonusto increase the purchase of solar panels.

Specifically, it is a series of tax deductions and economic benefits, to cover the costs incurred for new purchases. Let’s find out, therefore, what are the advantages that are part of the Bonus and what is the procedure for requesting them.

Photovoltaic Bonus: what’s new for the current year?

As we anticipated, the Budget Law 2023 has extended (and, in part, modified) the Photovoltaic Bonusi.e. the tax benefits relating to expenses made for the energy efficiency measures.

In particular, the following measures are included in the extension:

Photovoltaic accumulation bonus 2023 ;

; Restructuring Bonus ;

; Superbonus ;

; 10% reduced VAT.

Therefore, there is no real “Solar panel bonuses”. Before proceeding with the installation of this system, therefore, it is necessary to verify that one of the benefits listed above can be used. Let’s examine them in detail.

Photovoltaic accumulation bonus 2023: who is it for?

Il Photovoltaic accumulation bonus 2023 it is a tax credit envisaged for expenses relating to the installation of renewable source plants equipped with energy storage systems.

In detail, the economic relief can be obtained for i costs incurred from 1 January to 31 December 2022, for the assembly of storage systems with photovoltaic panels or other renewable energy systems. The funding covers a spending limit of 3 million euros.

Restructuring bonus: the requirements

Il Restructuring Bonus provides a 50% deduction for ordinary and extraordinary maintenance work, carried out on the common areas of the condominiums and on the individual real estate units.

The deductible sum for each condominium can be divided into installments of equal amount, for a maximum of 10 years, and for a total expenditure of 96 thousand euros. This amount may also include the purchase and installation of photovoltaic panels.

To access the restructuring bonus, however, it is necessaryAPE, the Energy Performance Certificate. It is a certification that summarizes all the energy characteristics of the property subject to building interventions.

Superbonus and VAT reduced to 10%: what does the Photovoltaic Bonus establish?

Il Superbonus covered by the Photovoltaic Bonus is one 90% tax deduction, for energy efficiency and seismic safety works on buildings. Don’t miss the following insight: “Double extension for the Superbonus: 2 important dates slip, who will have an advantage“.

L’Reduced VATfinally, it involves the application of therate of 10%, instead of 22%for the purchase of solar energy systems and the installation of photovoltaic panels.

Prerequisites for obtaining the Photovoltaic Bonus

All the concessions just illustrated must be requested within a precise time frame termini. In particular:

Photovoltaic accumulation bonus 2023 : covers the installation of photovoltaic systems with storage systems, up to a cost of 3 million euro. The request must be made by 30 March 2023 ;

: covers the installation of photovoltaic systems with storage systems, up to a cost of 3 million euro. The request must be made ; Superbonus : the new 90% deduction is usable until 31 December 2023 and covers the purchase of photovoltaic systems and energy requalification works;

: the new 90% deduction is usable and covers the purchase of photovoltaic systems and energy requalification works; Restructuring Bonus : concerns ordinary maintenance interventions on the common parts of condominiums or extraordinary maintenance of individual housing units, up to a cost of 96 thousand euros. 50% deduction can be requested until 31 December 2024 ;

: concerns ordinary maintenance interventions on the common parts of condominiums or extraordinary maintenance of individual housing units, up to a cost of 96 thousand euros. 50% deduction can be requested ; 10% reduced VAT: refers to the installation of production plants or heat and electricity distribution networks powered by renewable sources (such as photovoltaic ones). There is no deadline.

The 2023 Photovoltaic Bonus is not aimed only at private individuals, for construction work on individual real estate units; the legislation, in fact, also contemplates the Photovoltaic Bonus 2023 for condominiums and that for companies.

Procedure for requesting the subsidy

To request the Restructuring bonuses must be filled in Tax declarationor take advantage of the 50% deduction through credit transfer or invoice discount.

As for the Superbonuson the other hand, it is necessary to send the energy performance certificate (so-called APE), before and after the building interventions.

The application for the Photovoltaic Bonus must be forwarded to the Revenue Agency. To this end, the documentation certifying the installation and purchase of the energy systems must be kept and the application must be sent via the Web portal of the Revenue Agency, by accessing the section “Services – category Benefits”.

The application can be presented not only by taxpayers personally, but also by authorized intermediaries, provided with a specific proxy.

At the end of the online procedure, you have to wait for the receipt of acceptance of the request. for theReduced VATfinally, in addition to the services offered by the person who carried out the work, the goods supplied for the interventions must also be specified on the invoice.

One of the most frequent doubts of taxpayers who intend to obtain the 2023 Photovoltaic Bonus concerns i costs. Specifically, for a 6kW plantequipped with an energy storage system, you can spend from 18 thousand to 25 thousand euros.

Obviously, it is possible to save or recover the entire expense incurred by benefiting from one of the four measures described.