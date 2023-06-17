Physical activity based on age: the incredible benefits and indications from the experts

Practicing regular physical activity is good for you, and we know this; but Science reminds us that at every age our body transforms in a different way.

Over the decades, people have changed their habits continuously: today society is very “smart” but not very active, and therefore we must fix it by paying more attention to the health of the body.

Looking back a little, even without going very far in time, we understand that daily life today is very different than in the past. The goals are more or less the same as always (work, make dreams come true, start a family and have fun) but we pursue them differently.

Let’s think for a moment, for example, of the 80sin which the fitness workouts at home, with the help of video tutorials. Even today this practice is widespread, even if the offer of gyms has expanded a lot. Until the ’70s, however, imagining wearing leggings to get moving was unthinkable, especially if the aim was to lose weight and become more beautiful.

What is the importance of doing physical activity today, at any age?

Today the need to have a performing and aesthetically perfect body is prevalent, and luckily we have all the ways to get it: many sports disciplines and customizable types of training.

Ma physical activity is even more important to keep us healthy. Experts give us the information we need to eat healthily, so as to prevent disease; today they also emphasize the fact that “moving” is essential for our well-being.

Let’s forget, however, the sessions in the gym: to feel good you don’t necessarily need subscriptions to the fitness center near your home or office.

Children, young people and teenagers – According to the WHO it is vitally important that from an early age you have to do sport and movement : today the continuous use of tablets, smartphones and PCs is undermining the physical health of young people, which then also affects their mental health. Practicing a sport, especially in a group, also means learn the rules of society and it is an essential step for live a happy adult life .

Even if we are always busy working and taking care of daily matters, exercising regularly helps us to reduce the risk of many diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks.

It is scientifically proven that the elderly have less dementia if they engage in motor activities regularly; experts say a 20-minute walk a day is enough. Let's not overlook the hormonal effect of menopausal women: thanks to physical exercise, they limit the discomforts due to the drop in estrogen.

WHO indications

We understand that exercising saves us from diseasebut acts beneficially in every aspect of our life: from the social one to limiting some discomforts, such as anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Of course everyone is different and has varying health conditions, but generally speaking according to the World Health Organization we should exercise for at least 150 minutes a week. This is done by alternating half an hour of walking every day with aerobic and muscle strengthening activities.

Finally, remember that many scientific studies have shown that walking outside is always better than moving inside of a building or gymnasium. Therefore, if possible, it is better to take a walk in a natural place, as we will benefit the body and mind at the same time.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)