Physical activity, better in the morning, in the afternoon or in the evening? What to know for your well-being

Many have the habit of undergoing a training session, but perhaps few know when is the best moment of the day to be able to put the body under strain.

When is the best time to train? Many are asking for it. The scorching temperature of the last few days has forced many to abstain from the practice of physical exercise. In fact, the heat strongly affects performance and the quality of training, and this is why the most popular question on the net in recent days concerns the best hours of the day to dedicate to training.

What is the best time to exercise?

Physical activity – be it endurance, strength or speed – is linked to the functioning of the body. Whereas the testosterone and the TSH they peak early in the morning and decrease in the evening, if you intend to give your best performance it is advisable to take advantage of the early hours of the day.

A study published in 2019 on the Journal of Physiology proved that training shortly after waking up can improve psychophysical conditions during the first hours of the day, however seeing the energy gradually decrease. On the contrary, those who find it difficult to get going in the morning, with an initial push, will be able to enjoy greater autonomy for the entire day.

Carrying out physical activity during the afternoon hours could be difficult for various reasons. Not only, in fact, at this time of day you have to deal with post-lunch digestion, but you also need to pay attention to the scorching temperatures in summer.

Training in the evening instead allows you to take advantage of a better body temperature not to mention that the muscles are not contracted. Furthermore allows you to counteract the stress accumulated during the day. Therefore, as a matter of mere temperature, it is recommended to train in the evening as the intense heat tends to decrease.

Training produces the same effects in the long run regardless of the period in which it is carried out, but it goes without saying that to counteract the effects of scorching temperatures it is recommended to perform motor activity at the end of the day.

Also as experts advise it is necessary to maintain an adequate level of hydration before preparing to carry out the training. The right quantity of water to ingest must be calculated taking into consideration the subject’s weight, gender, work done, diet, as well as the presence of any physical pathologies.

Experts generally believe that a healthy, adult individual should introduce at least two liters of water a day. An adequate level of hydration is essential to allow the organs to work perfectly and to carry out physical activity without incurring any problems.

