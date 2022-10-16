The information relating to the physical activity bonus 2022 by the Revenue Agency. A bonus introduced during the 2022 Budget Law, Article 1, paragraph 737.

It is a facility whose purpose is to cover the expenses incurred on an individual level by those who, to improve the quality of life in the event of physical disability or chronic illnessthey had to contact and a professional to carry out the exercises.

Those who have followed defined physical exercise programs with the help of professionals, such as specialist doctors, general practitioners or pediatricians, can obtain the physical activity bonus.

Therefore the bonus is intended for people suffering from chronic diseases or physical disabilities recognized and checked by doctors. Reimbursable exercises are those carried out in non-health facilities under the supervision of a professional.

When it is possible to apply for the 2022 physical activity bonus

On 11 October 2022 with the provision number 382131 the Revenue Agency has announced that applications to receive the physical activity bonus must be submitted between February 15, 2023 and March 15, 2023.

Inside the form to submit the request must specify the amount of expenses incurred during the year 2022 and the tax code. Within 5 days from when the model was forwarded electronically to the Revenue Agency, a response will be received as to whether the request has been accepted or, possibly, the reason why it was rejected.

For this bonus the economic resource made available is 1.5 million euroswhile the value of the tax credit is established, according to what has been declared up to now, by 25 March.