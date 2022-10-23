Home Health Physical activity bonus: support for health exercises arrives, who is entitled to and how to apply
Health

Physical activity bonus: support for health exercises arrives, who is entitled to and how to apply

by admin
Physical activity bonus: support for health exercises arrives, who is entitled to and how to apply

Here comes the new financial support designed for those who have health problems and need to carry out physical exercises with a professional. Let’s see in detail how the adapted physical activity bonus works, who are the beneficiaries and how to apply.

Provided by the 2022 Budget Law, the new adapted physical activity bonus is available. That is, the economic support designed for citizens who, due to chronic diseases or disabilities, need to carry out physical exercises followed by a professional.

support for health exercises – solofinanza.it

With provision number 382131 of 2022, the instructions to follow to submit an application and the form to be filled in to benefit from the envisaged benefit arrive from the Revenue Agency. The Revenue Agency will provide this benefit to people who are affected by specific chronic diseases and disabilities, who in the course of 2022 have faced a rehabilitation process with a professional at their own expense. The resources made available amount to 1.5 million euros, but how to apply for the adapted physical activity bonus? And when does the opportunity to present it expire?

This economic support, provided for by the 2022 Budget Law, is aimed at all citizens who are affected by specific chronic diseases and physical disabilities. Specifically, Parkinson’s disease, arthrosis, osteoporosis, post-stroke, neuromotor disorders, neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The subsidy covers expenses incurred and documented for carrying out adapted physical activity, i.e. physical exercises carried out with a professional and aimed at improving people’s well-being and quality of life.

In order to take advantage of this interesting facility, it is necessary to submit a request through the web service available in the area of ​​the Agency’s website. The application can be submitted personally or through an intermediary, starting from February 15, 2023 and until March 15, 2023. The resources available amount to 1.5 million euros and the value of the tax credit will be established on the basis of the requests. forwarded to the Revenue Agency.

See also  Few people buy it but this cheap fish lowers blood pressure and protects the heart
adapted physical activity bonus
adapted physical activity bonus – solofinanza.it

In the form it will be necessary to specify the applicant’s tax code and the amount of expenses incurred from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. Within a few days from the submission of the application, the system will send a receipt of acceptance. load of the request. Furthermore, by 25 March 2023, the Revenue Agency will communicate the amount of the eligible expenses. In the event that the application is not accepted, the various reasons will be specified.

You may also like

Schillaci, what does the new minister think of...

The requests of homosexual and bisexual people to...

Doctor Paolo Zannoni died: he was 74 years...

Beauty-case of the gym: the products that must...

Doctors. We expected much more from the address...

The fitness area opens in the Molinello park

Riccardo Sabatini’s challenge to the “evil of the...

5 foods to keep your kidneys healthy at...

Who is Schillaci, a doctor at the Ministry...

breast cancer at 27 and a double mastectomy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy