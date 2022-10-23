Here comes the new financial support designed for those who have health problems and need to carry out physical exercises with a professional. Let’s see in detail how the adapted physical activity bonus works, who are the beneficiaries and how to apply.

Provided by the 2022 Budget Law, the new adapted physical activity bonus is available. That is, the economic support designed for citizens who, due to chronic diseases or disabilities, need to carry out physical exercises followed by a professional.

With provision number 382131 of 2022, the instructions to follow to submit an application and the form to be filled in to benefit from the envisaged benefit arrive from the Revenue Agency. The Revenue Agency will provide this benefit to people who are affected by specific chronic diseases and disabilities, who in the course of 2022 have faced a rehabilitation process with a professional at their own expense. The resources made available amount to 1.5 million euros, but how to apply for the adapted physical activity bonus? And when does the opportunity to present it expire?

This economic support, provided for by the 2022 Budget Law, is aimed at all citizens who are affected by specific chronic diseases and physical disabilities. Specifically, Parkinson’s disease, arthrosis, osteoporosis, post-stroke, neuromotor disorders, neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The subsidy covers expenses incurred and documented for carrying out adapted physical activity, i.e. physical exercises carried out with a professional and aimed at improving people’s well-being and quality of life.

In order to take advantage of this interesting facility, it is necessary to submit a request through the web service available in the area of ​​the Agency’s website. The application can be submitted personally or through an intermediary, starting from February 15, 2023 and until March 15, 2023. The resources available amount to 1.5 million euros and the value of the tax credit will be established on the basis of the requests. forwarded to the Revenue Agency.

In the form it will be necessary to specify the applicant’s tax code and the amount of expenses incurred from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. Within a few days from the submission of the application, the system will send a receipt of acceptance. load of the request. Furthermore, by 25 March 2023, the Revenue Agency will communicate the amount of the eligible expenses. In the event that the application is not accepted, the various reasons will be specified.