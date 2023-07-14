Physical Activity Could Slow Down Parkinson’s Disease, Study Finds

New Study Shows Physical Activity Can Slow Down Parkinson’s Disease

A new study conducted by researchers at the Catholic University and the Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome, in collaboration with the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome and the University of Milan, has found that physical activity may help slow down the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, focused on the effects of regular and intense exercise on mice with Parkinson’s disease. The mice were trained on a treadmill every day for a month, and the results were significant.

Researchers discovered that in response to the exercise, the mice’s brains increased production of a key element for the survival of neurons, known as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF is responsible for protecting neurons from damage and promoting their function.

Furthermore, the study found that physical activity reduced the levels of a protein called alpha-synuclein, which is known to cause the degeneration of nerve cells in Parkinson’s disease. This reduction in alpha-synuclein helped preserve the neurons’ function, ultimately preserving movement control and visual ability in the mice.

The findings of this study could have significant implications for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Neurologist Paolo Calabresi, who coordinated the study, highlighted the potential of this discovery for the development of non-pharmacological treatments to be used in combination with drugs.

“We have discovered a mechanism by which exercise in early stage Parkinson’s induces beneficial effects on movement control, which continue over time even after training is stopped,” said Calabresi.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by the progressive loss of motor function, including tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, current treatments aim to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

This new research adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the benefits of physical activity for neurodegenerative diseases. Exercise has been shown to have positive effects on brain health and may help delay the onset and progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Further research and clinical trials will be necessary to fully understand the potential of physical activity as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease. However, these findings offer hope for individuals living with this debilitating condition and may pave the way for new approaches in managing the disease.

