Doing physical activity in the morning allows you to burn more fat: this is what seems to be suggested by a study on mice published in the journal of the American Academy of Sciences (PNAS) by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. If the results were also confirmed by human studies, they could pave the way for new strategies to combat overweight and obesity.

“Our findings suggest that late morning exercise might be more effective than late evening exercise in terms of speeding up metabolism and burning fat, and if so, they could prove beneficial for overweight people,” he comments. Julien. R. Zierath of the Karolinska Institute. “The right timing appears to be important for energy balance in the body and for increasing the health benefits of exercise, but more studies are needed to draw reliable conclusions about the relevance of our findings to humans.”

In fact, mice are nocturnal animals and have important differences from humans, although they share many basic physiological functions with us and have long been studied as a model to better understand our metabolism. In this study, for example, they were used to understand how the timing of exercise can affect fat metabolism. Specifically, the researchers studied the adipose tissue of mice after a session of intense physical activity performed at two different times of the day: at the beginning of their active phase (which for us humans corresponds to late morning) and at the beginning of the rest (our late evening). In both cases, they evaluated different biomarkers of fat metabolism and verified which genes were turned on in adipose tissue after exercise.

The data collected demonstrates that physical activity practiced at the beginning of the active phase increases the expression of genes involved in the degradation of fat tissue, in the production of heat (thermogenesis) and in the functioning of the ‘energy control units’ (mitochondria) of adipose cells , indicative elements of a more accelerated metabolism. These effects were independent of food intake.