Home » Physical activity is good, but how does it work? Science tries to explain
Health

Physical activity is good, but how does it work? Science tries to explain

by admin

We know that regular physical activity positively affects health, but what happens at the molecular level?

Regular physical exercise reduces the incidence of many metabolic and degenerative diseases and is able to reduce the risk of death from any cause. The correlation between regular physical activity and health as well as being extremely robust is random, ie we know that regular physical activity positively influences health: but at a molecular level do we know how this happens?

Physical activity and health

The correlation between regular physical activity and health

See also  who is involved and what they risk if they are not in good standing

You may also like

Ovarian cancer, 80 of the cases discovered only...

Buying, cooking and frying asparagus: tips and recipes...

AUSL Modena – Inox Tecnica di Soliera donates...

Gender medicine: why men are more at risk...

Fit for the ride: How equine physiotherapy improves...

«If you want to see how artificial intelligence...

Losing weight not working? How to stop the...

Allergic rhinitis, what it is and how to...

Itchy Eyes: Allergy or Viral Infection? Here are...

The Region renews the agreement with Aiop —...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy