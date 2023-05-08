Physical activity is good, but how does it work? Science tries to explain

We know that regular physical activity positively affects health , but what happens at the molecular level?

Regular physical exercise reduces the incidence of many metabolic and degenerative diseases and is able to reduce the risk of death from any cause. The correlation between regular physical activity and health as well as being extremely robust is random, ie we know that regular physical activity positively influences health: but at a molecular level do we know how this happens?

Physical activity and health

