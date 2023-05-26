Physical activity shuts down pain, increases tolerance – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 25 – Regular physical activity helps to feel less pain and could be an excellent remedy for controlling chronic pain: this is revealed by an extensive analysis of over 10,000 adults which shows that physically active people have greater pain tolerance than sedentary women and that those with a higher activity level have a higher level of pain tolerance. Led by Anders Årnes of the University of Northern Norway in Troms›, the work has been published in the journal Plos One.



Previous research has suggested the possibility that a high level of physical activity habits may help relieve or prevent chronic pain by increasing pain tolerance. But this is the first comprehensive study of a large sample of individuals.



Experts analyzed data from 10,732 adults involved in the Troms› Study – conducted periodically in Norway. The researchers used data from two rounds of the Troms› Study, one conducted from 2007 to 2008 and the other from 2015 to 2016. The data included participants’ self-reported physical activity levels and their pain tolerance levels, evaluated with a test that involved immersing the hand in cold water.



It clearly emerged that participants who reported being physically active in both rounds of the Troms’ Study had a greater pain tolerance than those who reported a sedentary lifestyle in both rounds. Participants with higher total activity levels had a higher pain tolerance, and those who had more intense activity in 2015/2016 than in 2007/2008 had a higher overall pain tolerance.



The study also suggests that staying physically active, becoming active, or increasing activity is linked to increased pain tolerance. Therefore, the experts note, increasing physical activity could be a potential strategy to relieve or counteract chronic pain. (HANDLE).

