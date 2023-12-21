New Study Suggests Physical Exercise Could Accelerate Aging Process

A new study from the Finnish University of Jyvaskyla has found that physical exercise may not be the key to longevity as previously thought. In fact, the study suggests that moving too much could even accelerate the aging process in our body.

The study, which spanned over 45 years, analyzed more than 11,000 twins in Finland of the same sex between 1975 and 2020. Participants self-reported the time and intensity of their daily physical activity and were classified into four groups: sedentary, moderately active, active, and very active.

The results of the study revealed that those who did less exercise had about a 20% greater likelihood of dying within 45 years compared to those who were regularly active. However, when the results were filtered based on lifestyle factors, the number decreased significantly. Sedentary people were only 7% more likely to die compared to active groups, with no additional benefits provided by higher levels of exercise.

The study also demonstrated that the biological aging process was accelerated for those who exercised too little and too much. The most physically active individuals were about 1.8 years “older” than those who performed a more modest amount of activity. The researchers concluded that active groups might live longer not because they work out, but because they generally lead a healthier life.

However, Doctor George Savva, a senior researcher at the Quadram Institute in Norwich, England, warned that the study’s filtering of researchers per body mass index (BMI), alterable with physical activity, could have distorted some search results.

The findings of this study challenge the commonly held belief that physical exercise is the key to a longer, healthier life. While physical activity is important, the study suggests that moderation may be key in order to avoid accelerating the aging process in our bodies.

