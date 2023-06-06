Home » Physical exercise and Parkinson’s, movement can reduce women’s risk of getting sick by 25% – breaking latest news
Health

Physical exercise and Parkinson’s, movement can reduce women’s risk of getting sick by 25% – breaking latest news

by admin
Physical exercise and Parkinson’s, movement can reduce women’s risk of getting sick by 25% – breaking latest news

Regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing Parkinson’s by up to 25%. This is demonstrated by a new study published in the journal Neurologywhich involved 95.354 donne (mean age 49) who did not have Parkinson’s when work began. The researchers, from the Saclay University of Paris, the Salpêtrière University Hospital and the University of Bordeaux, examined the participants’ physical exercise over three decades, including sports, walking, cycling, gardening, climbing stairs and cleaning the house.

The results of the study

Over the 30 years, 1,074 women developed Parkinson’s. The results of the study are clear: as the level of exercise increases, the risk of Parkinson’s decreases. The women who exercised the most — based on timing and intensity — showed a 25% lower risk of developing the disease compared to more sedentary ones. According to the researchers, therefore, “physical activity can help prevent or delay the onset of the disease.” Previous studies had shown similar results in males as well.

Early symptoms of Parkinson’s

Loss of sense of smell

Difficulty in writing

Reduced arm movement

Difficulty pronouncing words

Stiffness in facial expression

Dopamine deficiency

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease affecting the nervous system. It can cause uncontrollable tremors, muscle stiffness, and gait and balance problems, as well as sleep disturbances, depression, memory impairment, and fatigue. Symptoms usually result frominsufficient dopamine production by neurons. There is no cure, but only treatments to relieve symptoms. Physical exercise is also very important for those with Parkinson’s: it can improve cognitive functions, sleep quality and quality of life, as well as slow the progression of motor symptoms.

See also  Lack of appetite children | Here is the secret to getting them to eat

You may also like

what is the right way for men to...

Woman on bike hit by a car in...

The music that heals (06/06/2023)

Dry or oily skin: the questions to ask...

When is high blood sugar dangerous? What you...

some patients can avoid radiotherapy – breaking latest...

With breast milk for at least 12 months...

Can a vegan diet raise blood sugar and...

Signed the memorandum of understanding between the Region...

The color of your urine says a lot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy