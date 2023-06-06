Physical exercise and Parkinson’s, movement can reduce women’s risk of getting sick by 25% – breaking latest news

Regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing Parkinson’s by up to 25%. This is demonstrated by a new study published in the journal Neurologywhich involved 95.354 donne (mean age 49) who did not have Parkinson’s when work began. The researchers, from the Saclay University of Paris, the Salpêtrière University Hospital and the University of Bordeaux, examined the participants’ physical exercise over three decades, including sports, walking, cycling, gardening, climbing stairs and cleaning the house.

The results of the study Over the 30 years, 1,074 women developed Parkinson’s. The results of the study are clear: as the level of exercise increases, the risk of Parkinson’s decreases. The women who exercised the most — based on timing and intensity — showed a 25% lower risk of developing the disease compared to more sedentary ones. According to the researchers, therefore, “physical activity can help prevent or delay the onset of the disease.” Previous studies had shown similar results in males as well.

Early symptoms of Parkinson’s Loss of sense of smell Difficulty in writing Reduced arm movement Difficulty pronouncing words Stiffness in facial expression