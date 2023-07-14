Home » physical exercise protects the brain and slows down the course
physical exercise protects the brain and slows down the course

Physical activity has multiple benefits, but now a study reveals that it is able to protect the brain and slow down the course of Parkinson’s disease. This is a research by the Catholic University – Policlinico Gemelli di Roma coordinated by Paolo Calabresi and published in the magazine Science Advances. A clinical study is underway to test the effects of exercise on patients. The work, in collaboration with the San Raffaele Telematic University Roma, CNR, TIGEMUniversity of Milano, IRCS extension St. Raphael Romashows the effects of regular and vigorous exercise on mice with the disease who exercised on a treadmill every day for a month.

The study verified that in response to exercise in the brain of mice increases the production of a growth factor essential for neuron survivalil brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and for the first time they demonstrated how BDNF determines the beneficial effects of physical activity on a cerebral and therefore behavioral level.

The beneficial effects of motor activity on the brain

In fact they have seen that in response to exercise the course of the disease slows down: in particular, it is observed the reduction of the diffusion of the toxic aggregates of a protein, thealpha-synucleinwhich in Parkinson door to nerve cell degeneration of some brain areas. The neuroprotective effect of motor activity is associated with the survival of the producing neurons dopamine and the ability of neurons to continue performing their function, aspects otherwise compromised by the disease. Motor control and visuo-spatial learning are also intact in the highly trained animals.

We discovered – points out Calabriansa mechanism through which physical exercise in the early phase of the disease induces beneficial effects on movement control, which continue over time even after the interruption of training. The discovery – goes on – suggests that intense and regular physical activity can counteract the neuronal toxicity typical of the disease. This new mechanism could lead to the development dnon-pharmacological treatments to be used in combination with drugs. Calabrians conclude: “We are involved in a clinical study to verify whether physical exercise slows the progression of the disease in early stage patients and to identify markers to follow the course of the disease“.

