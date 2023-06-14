Physical exercise: the benefits of mind-body integration

L’physical exerciseunderstood as structured, planned and repetitive activities has several positive effects, let’s find out which ones.

The mind-body relationship and the biopsychosocial model

The phrase “Mens sana in corpore sano” (Juvenal, Satire, X, 356) has become part of common language to indicate the need to take care of both physical and mental well-being. In reality, what Juvenal meant is that man should yearn for only two goods: the health of the soul and the health of the body, leaving aside what is useless or even harmful to man, such as fame and wealth. What immediately catches the reader’s attention is that mind and body can only evolve jointly but are still seen as two separate entities.

Dualism is a philosophical current that sees a clear separation between physical and mental aspects. Descartes (1641), the greatest exponent of this philosophical current, made a distinction between “res extensa”, the matter whose phenomenology can be explained through the laws of mechanics and “res cogitans”, the mind and language that cannot find an explanation through the domain of mechanics (Descartes, Philosophical works, edited by Garin, 1986).

To date, a vision in which mind and body are integrated with each other is preferred. According to the Biopsychosocial model (Engel and Romano, 1977) there is a continuous interaction between mental and physical aspects which influence each other and determine our psychophysical health.

According to this model, people may have genetic predispositions for a disease, but the fact that a disorder is triggered or not also depends on the influence of social and psychological factors, which play a significant role in the phenotypic expression of the human genome, which it is the resultant of epigenetic factors.

The benefits of sport on psychological health

The fact that the brain has a top-down influence on many physiological processes allows us to understand how integrative interventions can provide important benefits, acting on bottom-up mechanisms such as personal relationships and lifestyle. In fact, thanks to cerebral plasticity, i.e. the brain’s ability to adapt to constantly evolving conditions, the strength and composition of synaptic connections can be modified by both internal and external stimuli.

Through physical exercise we can promote our psychophysical well-being.

L’physical exercise, understood as structured, planned and repetitive activities, improves cardiorespiratory fitness and cardiovascular health, can have anti-inflammatory effects in chronic diseases and increase the body’s immune response. Furthermore, it has several effects on the nervous system: it has an antidepressant and anxiolytic function, it can improve mood, self-esteem and cognitive abilities.

Lo sport it can help reduce anxiety and stress since it allows a distraction from worries and thanks to its recreational effect it allows to release emotional tensions.

Some substances, which are released by muscle contraction duringphysical exercise, are able to cross the blood-brain barrier producing positive effects on brain functions. Through the release of myokines, such as BDNF for example, thephysical exercise it can lead to changes in gene expression and increase neurogenesis in the hippocampus leading to an improvement in some brain functions such as memory and attention. The hippocampus, in addition to being involved in the regulation of memory and learning, has an important role in the management and understanding of emotions.

Advertisement It has been shown that thephysical activity causes general stimulation in the brain; this in some cases could have a prevention effect of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease and multiple sclerosis (Zhao et al., 2014). Furthermore, it would appear that the production of some neurotransmitters and endorphins (Goldfarb & Jamurtas, 1997) is influenced byphysical activity. The influence of sport on the production of dopamine, serotonin (Jonsdottir, 2000) and norepinephrine has a positive impact on mood and an antidepressant effect (Taspinar et al., 2014). One of the functions of dopamine is to regulate voluntary activity through the stimulation of intrinsic motivation connected to the achievement of objectives. L’physical exercise it is a voluntary and motivational activity, and depends on various neuromodulators including dopamine. One can hypothesize a positive interaction between physical exercise and dopamine: the more dopamine an individual animal produces, the more it is inclined to live actively and the more dopamine will be released as a result.

Increased levels of serotonin and norepinephrine as a result of endurance training are linked to a positive mood and a sense of vitality. Furthermore, the activation of the opioid (endorphin) and endocannabinoid systems duringphysical exercise it would seem to produce an analgesic reaction and be responsible for beneficial effects on the sense of vigor and well-being.

Lo sport it presupposes the definition of goals to be achieved and requires coordination with other aspects of our lives by increasing self-esteem and a sense of self-efficacy, as well as self-confidence. Taking care of your body increases the positive perception that a person has of himself.

Furthermore, a possible contribution of vagus nerve function on stress response (Thayer et al., 2012) and emotion regulation (Urry et al., 2006) has been suggested through its connection with the functioning of the prefrontal cortex and brain. ‘amygdala. There would seem to be a bidirectional relationship between emotion regulation and vagal tone that allows these two components to influence each other (Thayer et al., 2012; Bonaz et al., 2018). The vagus nerve connects the brain to internal organs and is responsible for the activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system. It would seem that a good functioning of the vagus nerve positively influences our response to stressful situations thus allowing a better adaptation. It has been shown that vagal tone can be measured through heart rate variability (HRV) analysis. Greater cardiac variability is associated with better functioning of the vagus nerve related to its inhibitory and excitatory function. If the functioning of the vagus nerve influences the heart rate we could think of an indirect action on the vagus nerve through the stimulation of the heart rate. L’physical exercise it could be an excellent ally to promote a more adaptive response to stressful situations and ensure a greater sense of well-being.

Another positive aspect related to thephysical activity it’s about improving our social skills. L’physical exercise it is an excellent opportunity to relate to other people and thus fight social isolation. We still suffer the negative psychological consequences left by the lockdown, especially among teenagers. This has led more and more to a massive use of the technological means available, leading to an immersion in a virtual reality which has sometimes risked taking the place of the real one, leading people to isolate themselves and to have ever more difficulty interacting in the real world.

Obviously it is important in the sport be followed by qualified personnel, in such a way as to have a personalized program adapted to each individual. Furthermore, we must keep in mind that we must not overdo it, otherwise the effects could be harmful to our body; our body has limits and it is important to learn to respect them.

Conclusions

because thephysical activity could really contribute to the improvement of the overall state of health of individuals, it should be a social and political task to promote the implementation of physical exercise aimed at the population.

As demonstrated, it sport it favors people’s physical and mental well-being and could be considered to all intents and purposes an effective intervention to be combined with pharmacological, psychological or psychotherapeutic treatments.

