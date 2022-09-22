The Ministry of Health has published a new food recall for physical risk and the protagonist is a food supplement.

The official website of the Ministry of Health has published a new food recall. This time the problem seems to be inside a food supplement due to a possible physical risk. Therefore the company and the Ministry warn their consumers about the possible danger. Below are the details of the food recall.

Food recall: pay attention to the food supplement for physical risk

The food recall was made on 13 September 2022, but appeared on the website of the Ministry of Health on 20 September 2022. The protagonist is the product called Quetidia Fast-Slow oral solution 150 ml bottle, a food supplement based on Magnesium, L-theanine, Scutellaria extract and Passiflora marketed by Neuraxpham Italy spa

The production lots involved are 220342 and 220343 with expiration on February 29, 2024. The headquarters of the plant where this magnesium supplement is produced is HPI Humana Pharma International Spa, located in via Enrico Mattei snc 27022 Casorate Primo. The reason for the food recall concerns the possible physical risk, i.e. a unexpected effervescence and with the consequent spillage of the product when the bottle is opened. Among the warnings written in the food recall sheet it is indicated not to take the solution of lots 220342 and 220343 as a precaution as the reaction is not known to occur if ingested.

Magnesium supplement

Il magnesium it is a fundamental mineral for the functioning of the organism, it helps to maintain normal blood pressure, strong bones and a regular heart rhythm. Adults who take less than recommended magnesium are more likely to have elevated inflammation markers. Inflammation, in turn, has been associated with major health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers. Additionally, a low magnesium level is a risk factor for osteoporosis.