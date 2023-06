Glide weightlessly through the underwater world of the Caribbean, get up close and personal with exotic fish in Egyptian waters and descend to a massive coral reef in the Maldives. Diving offers all of this. Like any sport, it also involves dangers. Accidents that could have been avoided happen all the time. “It’s like hiking: If you want to tackle a via ferrata in slippers, you’re putting yourself in danger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook