Whether mobile phone neck, video shoulder or support for the optimal healing process after an accident (broken bones, muscle and ligament injuries) – physiotherapy is important for all physical complaints of modern people.

In today’s technological era, where we are sedentary and constantly dependent on our mobile devices, physiotherapy or osteopathy plays a crucial role in managing various physical ailments.

Whether you suffer from the ubiquitous “cellphone neck”, feel pain in your back and shoulders from sitting a lot or simply need support for the optimal healing process after an accident with broken bones or ligament injuries, physiotherapy is indispensable to get you on the way to accompany you to recovery (physiotherapy).

In our modern society, we often spend hours staring at our screens, whether at work, in our free time, or even when we sleep. This can lead to a variety of ailments, ranging from neck and back pain to limited mobility. With targeted physiotherapeutic measures, physiotherapists can help you to cope with the stresses of everyday life and to improve your mobility and quality of life.

There are a number of physiotherapy practices in Munich. Depending on the illness or condition, the physical therapist should create a treatment and plan specifically tailored to your individual needs to guide you on the road to recovery. A thorough examination is essential to determine the exact cause of your condition and to develop a customized treatment plan. Through targeted exercises, manual therapy, and physical modalities, the therapist can then strengthen your muscles, improve joint mobility, and reduce pain.

In addition, many of the physical therapy practices have a specialization in caring for patients recovering from accidents involving broken bones, muscle and ligament injuries. Working closely with orthopedic specialists is important to ensure the patient receives the best possible support during the healing process. Patients are accompanied at every step, starting from the initial phase of rehabilitation to regaining their full functionality. It is also important that the practice is close to the patient’s home.

In a physiotherapy practice, the focus should be on the human being and a special focus should be placed on a holistic view of health. Each person has individual goals and therefore supporting the patient with compassion is just as important in overcoming the ailment.

Recommendation for Munich: We can recommend the physiotherapy and osteopathy practice of Elephys in Munich Bogenhausen. The team is young, motivated and will work with you on your recovery and accompany you on the way to a pain-free life.

Physiotherapists are by your side to restore your health and mobility.

