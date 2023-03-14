Physiotherapy in Sonthofen and Oberstaufen

If you would like to take advantage of physiotherapy in Sonthofen and Oberstaufen, you are in the very best hands at Daniel Wahl’s health center. As a physiotherapist, manual therapist, alternative practitioner, DOSB sports physiotherapist and LOGI coach (nutrition), the center owner is an experienced and competent contact person. He is supported by his dedicated team.

Daniel Wahl helps the patients with a self-developed therapy concept that leads them step by step from acute pain treatment to more activity and finally to regaining full resilience in everyday life, work and sports. In this therapy with a concept, the experts first analyze functional and movement restrictions. The patient’s musculoskeletal system is thoroughly examined in order to track down the origin of complaints and to develop connections. With the results of the findings, a tailor-made therapy plan is developed: From the acute phase (pain-relieving therapy) to the build-up phase (strengthening of the muscles) and the sustainability phase, the path towards rehabilitation is very systematic. An exercise program for at home also ensures the success of the concept – and that complaints are alleviated as sustainably as possible.

When is physiotherapy useful?

Applications in our health center in Sonthofen and Oberstaufen in the field of physiotherapy are useful, for example, when it comes to the following diseases and complaints:

– chronic pain syndromes

– degenerative diseases (arthrosis, herniated discs)

– Osteoporosis

– Meniscus damage

– Neurological diseases (Parkinson’s disease, stroke, paraplegia, multiple sclerosis)

– Operations (joint prostheses, torn ligaments, fractures)

– geriatric syndromes (tendency to fall, difficulty walking, incontinence, dizziness)

Our physiotherapists in Sonthofen and Oberstaufen specialize in

– Neurological diseases (stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis)

– Diseases of the joints

– back diseases

– Sports physiotherapy

In addition to the applications in the field of physiotherapy, the experts always look at the possibilities in terms of prevention, workplace health promotion and nutrition. With targeted prevention, health can be supported and ultimately better preserved.

Before he founded his health center more than a decade ago, Daniel Wahl had many years of experience with his physiotherapeutic care in top-class sports. There he looked after national teams and worked in rehabilitation clinics. Together with his team, he now successfully helps his patients to lead a more active life with physiotherapy in Sonthofen and Oberstaufen.

