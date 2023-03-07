I was referring to the gravity of the smugglers’ criminal conduct when, with emotion, indignation and anger and in my eyes the heartrending image of all those innocent victims, I appealed so that people’s lives no longer end up in the hands of ignoble criminals, in any way wanting to blame the victims. I am deeply sorry that the meaning of my words has been interpreted differently. The sensitivity and principles of human solidarity that have inspired my personal life have been the beacon, in over thirty years at the service of the institutions and of the citizens, of my every action and decision”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber on the events of Cutro.

“First of all, I want to renew my personal condolences and those of the whole Government, for the victims of this latest tragic shipwreck and my closeness to their families and survivors”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber on the events of Cutro. The balance “is not yet definitive”, but “the updates received from the Prefecture of Crotone bring the number of victims to 72, of which 28 are minors, while there are 80 survivors. Of these, 54 are welcomed in the local reception center for asylum seekers , 12 in the Sai System in Crotone, 8 are hospitalized, 2 unaccompanied minors have been placed in dedicated facilities and 3 subjects, presumably smugglers, have been arrested”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber on the events of Cutro. “For the necessary reconstruction of the facts, which must take place in that venue, the Prosecutor of the Republic of Crotone is investigating the matter. We will therefore await the outcome of the judicial investigations with confidence and respect”.

“Having heard the news of the shipwreck, I immediately went to Cutro to express my condolences for the victims and the closeness to the survivors, as well as to the local administrations, on behalf of the Government. Here too I would like to address a word of profound gratitude to Calabria which has always welcomed with solidarity and generosity the many migrants who land on its shores and which faces this tragedy with uncommon composure and dignity”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber on the events of Cutro.

“Based on the elements acquired by the Ministry of Justice, the smugglers decide to disembark in a place deemed safer and at night, fearing that there might be checks in the predicted location; the plan envisaged the arrival close to the sandy shore, with the subsequent disembarkation and escape to the mainland”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber on the events of Cutro. Around 4 am on Sunday “a telephone distress call arrives on the 112 emergency number from an international number that was geolocated by the operator of the Operations Center of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Crotone and communicated, with the geographical coordinates, to the Operations Room of the Port Authority of Crotone. This is the precise moment in which, for the first time, the need for relief for the Italian authorities materializes”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber of Deputies on the events in Cutro. after the shipwreck, navigation “continued until 3.50 am, when, about 200 meters from the coast, flashing lights from the beach were seen from the boat and at that point the smugglers, fearing the presence of the police along the coast, carried out a sharp turn in an attempt to change direction to get away from that stretch of sea. At that juncture, the boat, finding itself very close to the coast and in the middle of high waves, most likely hits the shallow water (a shoal) and due to the breaking of the lower part of the hull, begins to take on water”. the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber on the events in Cutro.

“The need to protect life always has priority, whatever the initial nature of the operational intervention at sea. In other words, the law enforcement activities, which are the responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior, and those of sea rescue, which are the responsibility of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, require cooperation and synergy whenever the concrete operational contexts require it, and above all when it comes to safeguarding the safety of people at sea”, the minister points out. “The national regulatory framework, which is also subject to international constraints with specific regard to rescue modified by the current Government. Moreover, the technical-operational modalities of the rescues cannot in any way be subjected to conditioning of a political nature or to interventions outside the chain of command. Therefore, to claim that the rescue operations would have been conditioned or even prevented by the Government constitutes a serious falsehood which offends, above all, the honor and professionalism of our operators engaged daily at sea, in particularly difficult scenarios”. Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber on the events of Cutro.

“It is essential to clarify that the activation of the entire Sar system (search and rescue, ed) cannot be separated from a signal of an emergency situation. Only and exclusively if there is this signal, the Sar device is activated. Where, on the other hand, a distress is not reported, the operational event is managed as a police intervention, also due to what was observed earlier regarding the rescue capacity of our naval units. This is exactly what happened in the case in question” specifies Piantedosi. “From 22 October 2022 to 27 February 2023, our Authorities managed 407 SAR events, rescuing 24,601 people. In the same period, in the course of 300 police operations to combat illegal immigration, the Guardia di Finanza alone rescued 11,888 people. For a total, between Sar and law enforcement, of 36,489 people saved. Therefore, data in hand, it is completely unfounded that law enforcement missions are not able to also carry out rescues” he specified

Precisely to interrupt the “tragic sequence” of deaths at sea, “on the assumption that the main, immediate and direct cause is constituted by the criminal networks dedicated to aiding and abetting irregular immigration and that the root cause lies in the persistent and growing imbalances between the North and Southern hemisphere, this Government has finally brought the migration issue back to the center of the political agenda, in a transversal way with respect to all the dimensions along which its action is carried out: at the national level; at the European level; with the countries of transit and departure of flows”. Thus the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in his report to the Chamber on the events of Cutro.

It is scheduled for today the information from Minister Piantedosi on the shipwreck of migrants in Cutro first in the House, at 1 pm, then in the Senate at 3 pm.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi “is 100% supported” by the government, “the team is compact. It’s just journalistic controversy”. This was stated by the deputy premier and minister of transport and infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, to Rtl.

Read the full article on ANSA.it