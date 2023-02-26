The Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi intervened on shipwreck in Calabriacost the lives of dozens of people. After a whole day of instrumental controversy by the left, which blames the Meloni government for part of the responsibility for the tragedy, the interior minister declared: “ What happened in Cutro is a tragedy that grieves us and we wonder how it is possible to go so far as to involve women and children in such dangerous crossings “.

The head of the Viminale explained how Italy is moving to avoid these tragedies: “ Libya and Turkey are doing a lot to keep migrants from leaving. Between Tunisia and Libya, since this government has been in office, there have been intercepted and brought back 24,000 people and 14,000 came. A great job that is also supported by us “. The Minister of the Interior: “ The theme is always that of departures. There is this vocation to departures supported by a general chorus of consensus, as if the solution to this phenomenon could be resolved by encouraging everyone to come even to dramatic conditions. We are trying to build the capacity of other countries to intervene even if we are sometimes criticized, but this work is part of the logic of talking about bailouts even when sending people back “. On the role of Europe, the minister added: “ We are Europe. It probably has to do something more and the government today can mark a change of language in our favor. The transition from words to deeds is of fundamental importance “.