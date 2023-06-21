Piazza Affari and the other European Stock Exchanges are down

(Tiper Stock Exchange) – The indices of Piazza Affari and the other main European lists are all negative. Meanwhile, the S&P-500 is underperforming on Wall Street.

Investors’ attention remains focused on central banks, after the Chinese central bank cut the cost of money by reducing the two key rates used to estimate consumption and the economic cycle. During the week we will look at the decisions of the Bank of England and the Swiss central bank, while tomorrow we expect the intervention of the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, in the United States House.

On the corporate front, focus on Pirelli on the day of the announcement of the departure of the designated CEO Giorgio Bruno from the group. At the next meeting for the renewal of the BoD, Camfin will indicate Andrea Casaluci as future CEO.

On the currency market, the Euro / US Dollar was substantially stable, continuing the session at the levels of the previous day and stopping at 1.09. Gold is losing ground, trading at 1,935.8 dollars an ounce, retracing by 0.75%. Light Sweet Crude Oil was up slightly, advancing to $70.7 a barrel.

The spread remained at +154 basis points on the previous levels, with the yield on the 10-year BTP standing at 3.94%.

Among the indices of Euroland weak Frankfurt, which shows a small decrease of 0.55%, modest descent for London, which yields a small -0.25%; thoughtful Paris, with a fractional decline of 0.27%. Piazza Affari moves fractionally lower, with the FTSE MIB leaving 0.63% on the sidelines; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share is depressed, trading below the previous day’s levels at 29,680 points.

At the top of the ranking of the most important titles in Milan, we find BPER (+1.45%), Unicredit (+1.04%) and Telecom Italia (+0.57%).

The strongest decreases, however, occurred on Tenaris, which continued the session with -2.42%.

Suffers Fineco, which shows a loss of 2.37%.

Prey to Stellantis sellers, down 2.29%.

Sales are concentrated on Prysmian, which suffers a drop of 1.77%.

At the top among Italian stocks a mid-capPharmanutra (+1.80%), Seco (+1.63%), Banca Popolare di Sondrio (+1.48%) and SOL (+1.20%).

The strongest declines, however, occurred on GVS, which continued the session with -3.11%.

Sales on MFE A, which recorded a decline of 3.10%.

Negative session for Reply, which shows a loss of 2.96%.

Under pressure Antares Vision, which shows a drop of 2.46%.

(Teleborsa) 2023-06-20 18:02

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

