Home » Piazza Affari cautious. Well the banks, STM and Tenaris collapse
Health

Piazza Affari cautious. Well the banks, STM and Tenaris collapse

by admin
Piazza Affari cautious. Well the banks, STM and Tenaris collapse
(Tiper Stock Exchange) – Cautious seat for European stock exchangesincluding Piazza Affari, with investors located at evaluate numerous quarterly of companies based in the Old Continent, within a general climate of caution for developments on the US regional banking sector and ahead of the new round of central bank meetings.

The focus is on banking sectorcon Deutsche Bank which reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2023 and announced job cuts, Barclays which posted a 27% increase in profit in the first three months of the year, e BBVA which reported a 39% increase in profit in the first quarter thanks to the strong performance of Mexico.

Important news also on financial market managers. LSEG confirmed guidance for 2023 and asked shareholders for the go-ahead for a buyback from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium; Deutsche Borse has signed an agreement to buy Denmark’s SimCorp for 3.9 billion euros.

In Piazza Affari, the significant discounts Of STMicroelectronics (first quarter beyond expectations and further growth expected) e Tenaris (expecting gradual and sequential declines in sales and margins over the remainder of the year).

On the macroeconomic front, Istat communicated that in April 2023 both the consumer confidence climate index and the composite business confidence climate index increased. In addition, retail trade in Spain improved in March 2023.

L’Euro / US Dollar the session continued at the previous levels, reporting a variation of +0.14%. L’Oro trading continues with a fractional gain of 0.44%. The Petrolium (Light Sweet Crude Oil), up (+0.89%), reaching 74.96 dollars per barrel.

See also  Thus the «robodog» will help to find (and rescue) the victims of an earthquake - breaking latest news

Slightly increase it spreadwhich reaches +189 basis points, with a slight increase of 2 basis points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP pari al 4,32%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent cautious progress for Frankfurtwhich shows a performance of +0.16%, with little movement Londonwhich shows +0.05%, and moves modestly higher Parisshowing an increase of 0.45%.

Slight increase for the Milan stock exchangewith the FTSE MIB which rises by 0.25% to 27,175 points; along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share makes a small leap forward of 0.27%, reaching 29,340 points. Moderately up the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.39%); on the same trend, slightly positive the FTSE Italia Star (+0,55%).

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, is moving in positive territory Unicredit, showing an increase of 2.72% (early repayment of the 1.25 billion euro AT1 bond). Money up BPM Bank, which recorded an increase of 2.37%. Very positive balance for Banca MPS, which boasts an increase of 2.30%. Good performance for Herawhich grows by 2.00%.

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up STMicroelectronics, which continues trading at -7.80%. Bad performance for Tenaris, which records a drop of 4.14%. Slide Saipem, with a clear disadvantage of 1.80%. He hesitates ENIwhich drops 0.97%.

At the top among Italian stocks a mid-cap, Alerion Clean Power (+6,29%), Carl Industries (+2,67%), IREN (+2,15%) e Cementir (+1,99%).

The strongest declines, however, occur on Juventus, which continues the session with -2.16%. Basically weak Sara’s, which recorded a decrease of 1.50%. It moves below parity Seco, showing a decrease of 1.24%. Moderate contraction for GVSwhich suffers a drop of 1.21%.

See also  Cospito, anarchists meeting in Turin. Launches of firecrackers and paper bombs, over 30 stopped. PHOTO

(Ticker) 27-04-2023 10:58

You may also like

Elly Schlein and the color match | Gramellini’s...

Healthy and young skin: here’s what to eat...

Def rejected, Meloni “speechless”. The mess sends the...

Ukraine-Russia war, the news of April 28|Kiev is...

Tattoo care: This is the best way to...

11-year-old boy hit and killed

case of tuberculosis in Matilde di Canossa high...

Giorgia Meloni’s anger after the slip on the...

“A bad slip on the Def but it’s...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy